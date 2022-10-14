Milngavie Pipe Band have a huge following in Verona following their recent appearances.

Some of the band playing at an event in Verona

Tocatì - International Festival of Street Games - Shared Programme for the Preservation of Traditional Games and Sports, which took place in Verona from the 15th to the 18th of September 2022, saw the band supporting the event – for the third time!

The Milngavie band first attended this festival in 2008 along with a team of wrestlers from Milngavie who were also taking part in the " street games" events.

The festival was a great success and the band were asked to once again take part in 2016. This event was also very well received and as a result, for the recent festival, it was to be comprised of the preferred participants from the past events: the event in 2016 was also attended by a team of Highland dancers who joined with the Band on occasions when performing in the city centre.

The latest trip was for a period of three days when the band played in the streets of Verona and also took part in performances in the town’s outdoor stadium.

The Secretary General of the Associazione Giochi Antichi has since written to the band thanking them for their services, saying: “Associazione Giochi Antichi thanks you for making possible the 20th edition of “Tocatì - International Festival of Street Games - Shared Programme for the Preservation of Traditional Games and Sports”.

“The aim of this significant edition was to organise a unique event that could trigger not only the play culture, but also the history of the Festival itself. This goal was reached by bringing together for the first time all the 'Guests of Honour' who took part in the previous editions. In this way we had the chance to bring back to Verona the most memorable traditional games and sports, such as your traditional performance of “Milngavie Pipe Band” that amazed the audience and left the sound of bagpipes and drums in their hearts.

Advertisement