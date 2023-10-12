​RSPB Scotland is inviting everyone to discover the wonders of autumn, and the horrors of Halloween, at their Loch Leven nature reserve.

​To celebrate the spooky season, the charity is running a programme of events throughout October, including Halloween storytelling and craft sessions, minibeast hunts, a second-hand book sale and a special Big Wild Halloween Trail. Dawn Goose Watches will take place on 18 and 22 October, where visitors can marvel at the sight and sound of up to 15,000 Pink-footed Geese that winter on the nature reserve.

As well as geese, Loch Leven is an important site for wintering Whooper Swans and ducks such as Goldeneye, Pintail and Teal. Many of these species have spent the summer months in their breeding grounds in Greenland and Scandinavia, before travelling south throughout autumn. Woodland birds such as Fieldfare and Redwing are also attracted to the nature reserve at this time of year, as emerging berries act as a vital food source.

A network of accessible paths, feeders and viewing hides provide visitors with ideal conditions to see the incoming wildlife up close, along with popular residents such as Great Spotted Woodpeckers, Hen Harriers and Red Squirrels. Certain events and activities require advance booking. Visit events.rspb.org.uk/lochleven for more information.

Karen Caldwell, visitor operations manager, said, “The onset of autumn is like having a whole new world to explore at Loch Leven. The woodlands are awash with colour as the leaves change and fungi pop up, while the loch itself and skies above are full of activity as some birds prepare to leave while a host of new ones arrive for the winter. Our programme of events has a mixture of self-led and guided activities, so everyone can connect with nature in their own way.”

RSPB Scotland Loch Leven is also home to a visitor centre, a café and a shop which sells a variety of bird food, binoculars and wildlife-themed books and gifts. The nature reserve recently won the Inclusive Tourism Award at Visit Scotland’s Thistle Awards for Central and East Scotland.