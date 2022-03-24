Police Scotland said rescue teams had seen a more than 40% rise in callouts in recent weeks than the previous average.

Widespread hard and icy snow high in the mountains has been blamed for a spate of falls.

Mountaineering groups said warm day temperatures followed by frosts had created a "deadly skating rink" surface to many snow fields and patches.

Rescuers have dealt with a string of fatalities on Scotland's peaks this year. Picture: Lochaber MRT

They said without the proper equipment such as crampons and ice axes people were putting themselves at risk crossing the snow.

Police Scotland mountain rescue coordinator Insp Matt Smith said there had been a significant rise in incidents in recent weeks.

He added: "Dozens of persons have been assisted and a number of tragic deaths have resulted."