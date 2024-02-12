Cheryl was chosen to fulfil the role of Crowning Lady 2024. Pic: John Prior

​The committee met on Saturday evening when Cheryl Reilly was selected as the Crowning Lady for 2024.

Cheryl, who lives in Lanark with her two daughters, Katy (19) and Lucy (17) was Lanimer Queen in 1985 when she attended Lanark Primary School, and has been involved in Lanimer Lorries for both St Mary’s and the Burgh Belles, and is currently a member of the Lanimer Silver Club Committee.

Cheryl’s Mum, Joy Reilly, was also the Lanimer’s Crowning Lady in 2012.

And, it seems Lanimers is a bit of a family affair with Lucy, a Lady-in-Waiting in 2018 and Cheryl’s dad Brian who was a Page Boy in 1962.

Cheryl said: “I am very much a Lanarkian and I am proud of Lanark and it’s many traditions. Being elected as Lanimer Queen in 1985 was something I had dreamt of growing up.

Cheryl currently works for Marchstone Homes where she is the Office Manager.

She continued: “I am very proud and honoured to follow in my mum’s footsteps. She is most definitely the person who has instilled me with the love and passion for my home town and its many traditions.

“Anyone who knows me, knows I absolutely love Lanimers especially walking the procession with the Burgh Belles.

"Being chosen to crown the Queen this year has taken things to a different level, and I am looking forward to climbing the stairs yet again however this time as the Crowning Lady.”

