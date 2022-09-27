UCI Cycling Worlds to visit East Dunbartonshire next year

Balloch will be one of the locations in the race calendar

For the first time ever, this unique UCI Cycling Worlds – bringing together 13 existing UCI World Championships into a new mega event held in Glasgow and across Scotland – will close with the Women Elite road race on Sunday, 13 August 2023.

Edinburgh and Loch Lomond were unveiled as official venues and starting locations for the Elite and Under 23 categories of the road races at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

On arrival into Glasgow, the cyclists will tackle a 14.4 km technical city circuit with punchy short climbs (a total of 193 metres of climbing per lap) and an iconic finish at George Square.

In total, the Men Elite will cover a distance of 277 km with 3,167 metres of climbing, while the Women Elite (which includes the Women Under 23 category) will race 157 km with 1,930 metres of climbing. The Men Under 23 riders will cover one more lap of the city circuit than the women, for a total of just under 172km and 2,123 metres of climbing.

The Men Elite road race will be held on Sunday 6 August 2023 starting at the awe inspiring dormant volcano, Arthur’s Seat, and then progress through Central Scotland before proceeding down the popular cycling route of the Crow Road on the way to the thrilling, technical circuit in Glasgow, where they will finally cross the finish line at George Square.

The Women Elite road race – including the Women Under 23 riders - as well as the Men Under 23 road races will see the starting line at Loch Lomond, with the peloton leaving the gateway to the Trossachs National Park and heading towards Fintry. Riders will then climb as they pass through Stirlingshire and then into East Dunbartonshire, following the route as they head into the final 62 km stretch to the Glasgow circuit.

Entering from Glasgow’s west end, the road race route navigates the city starting with a climb to Park Circus and panoramic views across Kelvingrove Park before heading in to the city centre.

The circuit then takes riders back west, passing the Gallery of Modern Art and traversing Buchanan Street, before taking in the iconic Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery and the University of Glasgow.

The riders will then conclude with an exciting finishing straight at George Square.

The road race for the Men Under 23 will take place on Saturday, 12 August, 2023 with the Women Elite road race, which includes the Women Under 23 category, closing this inaugural and history making competition on Sunday, 13 August, 2023.

The Junior Road races take place on the Glasgow Circuit on Saturday 5 August. The Junior Men will complete 9 laps (129km) and the Junior Women 5 laps (72km).

Stirlingshire, steeped in history, will host the Individual Time Trials from 9 to 11 August, which will take place on a typically British time trial course. There are volunteering opportunities at all venues, including the newly announced venues of Edinburgh and Loch Lomond. For more information, visit https://www.cyclingworldchamps.com/get-involved/volunteer-with-us/

UCI President David Lappartient said: “With less than a year to go, it is fantastic to be able to visualise the courses. The challenging routes will guarantee the show that the organisers had promised . The athletes now have a clear vision of what awaits them in the battle for the rainbow jersey next year.”

Paul Bush, Chair of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, said: “The announcement of Edinburgh and Loch Lomond as starting venues for the inaugural 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, further demonstrate this is truly a pan-Scotland event for everyone to come along and enjoy.

“Glasgow and Scotland are global leaders in the delivery of innovative and world-class major events. Set against the backdrop of some of the country’s most iconic and spectacular cities and locations, these historic Championships are sure to capture the imagination of athletes, spectators and audiences around the world and showcase why we are the perfect stage for events.”

Leader of Glasgow City Council, Councillor Susan Aitken, said: “The road race events at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will be a real highlight of our sporting calendar with stars from across the continent competing.”

Scottish athlete Neah Evans who became the first Scottish woman to win three medals at the same Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer, including silver in the road race said: “When I started cycling, I trained on the roads around Balloch. I’m so excited for the best riders in the world to compete in some of the most scenic surroundings of Scotland.”

Stirling Council Leader, Cllr Chris Kane said: “The announcement of the time trial route in Stirling is an exciting milestone as we build up to the world’s biggest ever cycling event next year.

“This unprecedented sporting spectacle will showcase all of Stirling.”