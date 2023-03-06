Princes Square has announced two new store openings.

Two new stores arew opening in the city centre - global activewear brand, Sweaty Betty and UK womenswear brand, James Lakeland, who will open their third store in Glasgow.

Opening on 17th March, Sweaty Betty will move from Royal Exchange Square to a bigger premises on the ground floor of Princes Square. Founded in 1998, Sweaty Betty opened in a small boutique in London and went on to become a global activewear and lifestyle brand for women with 150 stores and concessions in the UK, Europe, US, Canada and Asia.

Famous for their Power Leggings, made with technical fabric that sculpts the body, the brand is loved by both sportswear fans and fashion insiders. They use responsibly sourced and recycled materials, and their motto is ‘empowering women through fitness and beyond’.

Commenting on the store opening, Mark Smith, COO, Sweaty Betty, said: “We’ve always loved Princes Square – it’s one of the best retail spaces in the city - and we wanted to find a bigger space with somewhere to host events. When we saw the courtyard space, it sealed the deal as it will allow us to create great experiences and events for our loyal following of Glasgow customers.”

With stores throughout the UK, this will be James Lakeland’s third store in Glasgow. James founded his label in 1992 with a vision to dress women of all ages and sizes, in beautiful clothes imbued with Italian flair. The family-run brand focuses on creating statement pieces to wear again and again. They will stock items exclusive to Princes Square. The store will open on the second floor, date for opening will be announced shortly.

Katie Moody, Centre Director, Princes Square, commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome these two new tenants to Princes Square. Sweaty Betty is a much-loved brand and a leader in its field, and we cannot wait for them to open their doors and hear what events they have planned in our courtyard. We’re delighted James Lakeland has chosen to open their third premises in the Centre, it will be a great addition to our womenswear offering and will sit well alongside French Connection, Ted Baker, Reiss and Kate Spade.”

With over 25 retailers and 12 eateries, Princes Square is Glasgow’s premier retail and leisure destination. Located in the heart of the city’s bustling Buchanan Street, the mall provides a shopping haven to lovers of high street and designer fashion, beauty, jewellery, homewares, and lifestyle brands while its wide range of bars, restaurants and cafes offers something for every palate.