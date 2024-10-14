I took a tour of Glasgow on a vintage Corporation bus and saw how much nostalgia means to Glaswegians

Callum McCormack

Published 14th Oct 2024, 15:34 BST
Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust held their annual Open Weekend and we paid a visit.

Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust host an impressive collection of buses and other historic vehicles, so it was their annual Open Weekend was the perfect opportunity to take my bus loving daughter along to check it out.

As someone who was born too late and too far away from the city to experience them, it was also an opportunity to reflect on my family’s own relationship with Glasgow and its transport systems.

Growing up, the Corpy buses were a frequent character in the stories my Parkhead native Grampa would tell me. My dad, who is a product of the Glasgow overspill, also had stories about the trolleybuses and Corpy buses that would shuttle about the streets of the city.

If you were to listen to my daughter, there is no journey that can’t be made better if it involves either a bus or a train. So what better way to spend a Saturday afternoon than exploring the vehicular treasure trove that is Glasgow VIntage Vehicle Trust, located in Bridgeton Bus Garage. The charity organisation held its open weekend over 12-13 October and attracted plenty of bus enthusiasts and families looking to take a trip down memory lane. Myself and my daughter were in that number.

The Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust’s already impressive collection of buses, from Glasgow Corporation buses to those that at one point served the Highlands and Islands and even further afield, is supplemented by a number of on loan buses from around the UK - giving bus enthusiasts a rare opportunity to see them up close. For those of us not quite fully invested in cataloguing every Midland’s bus to take to the streets, it is a great opportunity just to get a sense of why people are so nostalgic for these vehicles.

However, it is slightly disconcerting when you stumble across a bus at a vintage vehicle event and you can distinctly remember travelling on the bus as a teenager. It is jarring to be in your early 30s and find out that parts of the second half of your life are very much vintage.

But then it is time for the main event, a tour of the Glasgow streets on a 1958 Leyland Titan PD3/3. With its iconic orange, cream and green livery it is the quintessential Glasgow Corporation bus.

