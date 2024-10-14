2 . GVVT Open Weekend

The Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust’s already impressive collection of buses, from Glasgow Corporation buses to those that at one point served the Highlands and Islands and even further afield, is supplemented by a number of on loan buses from around the UK - giving bus enthusiasts a rare opportunity to see them up close. For those of us not quite fully invested in cataloguing every Midland’s bus to take to the streets, it is a great opportunity just to get a sense of why people are so nostalgic for these vehicles. | National World Photo: Callum McCormack