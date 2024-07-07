1 . Raymond Depardon | Magnum Photos

"I come to Glasgow, and I don’t speak English. I had no idea what people were saying to me! And the first people to help me – who were wonderful with me – were the children. And when I look at these photographs now, what is incredible is that I did two thirds of these photos with a 28mm lens. It was like a tracking shot. I walked and walked, for hours, and took photos of those I passed. I walked and walked, for hours, and took photos of those I passed." | © Raymond Depardon | Magnum Photos