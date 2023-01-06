Popular Glasgow MC Oakzy B branded the TikTok entrepreneur as ‘Andrew Taint’

A Glasgow based entreprenuer released a TikTok last year telling locals that they have the wrong idea about parking fines - and in fact they’re ‘VIP parking passes’ that any self-respecting Glaswegian should be paying.

Richard Greig Dickson, 25, a former ForEx trader and Harry Styles lookalike turned ‘entrepreuneur’, posted the video to TikTok in late November - shaming weegies for using the cities allocated parking spaces while flexing two of his own parking tickets from Glasgow City Council, claiming to have drawers full of the fees. The 25 year-old, who recently bragged on TikTok about going on five holidays a year from ‘the coast of North-West Africa’, was previously a Harry Styles performer in the One Direction tribute band ‘One & Only Direction’.

In the video the influencer compares his BMW X3 to supercars like the McLaren or luxury motors like a Rolls Royce, and defends his actions by saying he refuses to pay £3 for an hour of parking in a tiny space and risk someone scratching up his expensive car. Dickson recorded the video from inside his BMW while at a car wash - someone can be seen scrubbing suds off the window while the influencer brags about his wealth.

It’s a common tactic for online ‘entrepreneurs’ to flex their lifestyle - expensive cars, events, etc (which often turn out to be hired as one-offs for social media) - to inspire envy in people, often young men. After they’ve hooked their targets with flashy videos (often berating poor people and their lifestyle in the process) they present a solution, learn to live and make money like them through a scheme and acheive ‘financial freedom’.

It’s the money these influencers earn through fooling people into signing up for these schemes that make up the bulk of their income.This is a tactic employed by multi-level marketing companies (pyramid schemes) to great effect and was co-opted by duplicitive online entrepeurial figures - like Andrew Tate and his ‘Hustlers University’ - who was recently arrested under suspicion of running an international sex trafficking ring.

Richard Dickson runs a similar online school - called ‘Young Entrepreneur Society’ - which touts itself as an ‘MBE in entrepreunership and personal development.’ The language used around the academy is very vague and inclusive - and welcomes any individual who wants to make money. Richard Dickson claims to have made his fortune in ‘deal trading’ but never specifies what deals.

Richard Dixon, who had over 60k followers and millions of views before his previous TikTok account was banned, has been slated by Glaswegians on Twitter for the video. One such detractor was popular Glasgow MC Oakzy B, who branded the influencer ‘Andrew Taint’.