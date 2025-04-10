Scots in need of a wake up call as they are crowned the UK's sleepiest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scots are officially the sleepiest people in the UK, with new research revealing that more than 70% of them skip their morning shower for extra time in bed.

Scotland is also home to the sleepiest city in the UK - Edinburgh - where one in five (20%) people are so in need of a morning boost they snooze their alarm more than five times before facing the day.

It pips Brighton (16%) to the title in the new research from shower gel brand Original Source.

Original Source Morning Mantra Rave at Kings Cross Station

Liverpool is in third place where 14% of residents hit snooze more than five times. Belfast (12%) and Bristol (11%) round out the Top Five.

In comparison, those in Liverpool are most likely to be early risers, with over half (53%) considering themselves to be ‘morning people’.

In response to this energy crisis, Original Source has teamed up with Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo to announce a nationwide search to find the Brit most in need of a morning boost, with £10,000 worth of prizes on offer between them and the person who nominates them.

The winners will receive £5,000 in holiday vouchers each, so they can jet away to a holiday in nature.

With over half of people (56%) saying that fragrance is the most important factor when choosing a shower product, there’s a growing focus on natural ways to kickstart your morning.

Original Source, which uses 100% natural fragrances, says more people are looking for small changes to help kick-start their day.

Alice Plimmer, Refreshment Lead at Original Source said: “The nation is crying out for more morning energy, so our Holiday in Nature competition is all about finding the people who need that extra boost the most.

“We want to remind weary Brits that a refreshing shower with 100% natural fragrances, can make a big difference in how we kick start the day.

“The lucky winners of our competition will get to celebrate the 100% natural fragrances of Original Source by enjoying the ultimate holiday in nature”