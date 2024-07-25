Restaurants from around Scotland have been named in this year’s Good Food Guide 100 Best Local Restaurants 2024. The list highlights the best restaurants thanks to reviews from their undercover inspectors.

This year’s list includes one restaurant in Glasgow - Gloriosa on Argyle Street. The restaurant was praised for “the bold seasonality of the menu to the ‘refined vibe’ and the sheer ‘enthusiasm and thrills’ emanating from the place.”

Take a look at the rest of this year’s Scottish restaurants in the Good Food Guide 100 Best Local Restaurants 2024.

1 . Fin & Grape, Edinburgh A Bruntsfield hotspot, Fin & Grape is described in the guide as being: "may well be the best seafood restaurant in Edinburgh." 19 Colinton Road, Bruntsfield, Edinburgh, EH10 5DP | Fin & Grape

2 . Gloriosa, Glasgow A cosy restaurant that serves a Mediterranean-inspired dishes and craft wines. 1321 Argyle Street, Glasgow G3 8ABPhoto: Third Party

3 . LeftField Just a handful of tables in this small bistro which focus on seafood. 12 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh EH10 4HP. Photo: Third Party

4 . L'Escargot Bleu Restaurant, Edinburgh French bistro that's been present on Broughton Street for 14 years, serving classic French cuisine. 56 Broughton St, Edinburgh EH1 3SA.Photo: Third Party