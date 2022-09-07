Four Scottish villages were named in the top 50 ‘poshest’ in the UK by the Telegraph and Savills.

A total of 54 villages in th UK made the list or 2022, including four in Scotland - one of which is close to Glasgow. The new research by estate agent Savills, exclusively reported to The Telegraph, revealed the most desirable villages based on house prices, lifestyle amenities, connectivity and overall appeal.

Analyst Frances Clacy said: “People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure.

"Less well-trumpeted factors count too, such as the main road through the village should only lead to other villages."

Here are the four ‘poshest villages’ in Scotland, all of which are a day trip from Glasgow.

Stirling and Falkirk

Killearn has been named as one of the ‘poshest’ villages in Scotland

Closest to Glasgow is Killearn, which has an average house price of £315,927.

This village is near the north-western end of the Campsie Fells, 17 miles from Glasgow. The church/village hall is home to the Kitchen Window, a dog- (and baby-)friendly café, and hosts plenty of activities, from yoga to a baby music class. There’s a theatre school in the village, too with Glengoyne, the most southerly Highland malt whisky distillery, nearby.

Other Scottish villages named are:

Elie in Fife, which has an average house price of £349,951.

Gullane in East Lothian, which has an average house price of £356,615.

Strathtay in Perthshire, with an average house price of £287,476.