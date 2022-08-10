The 2022 nominations for the UK’s Favourite Parks are in - including some parks in Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Seven of Glasgow’s parks have been nominated for the UK’s Favourite Park Awards by Fields In Trust.

Fields in Trust is an independent charity with over 90 years’ experience protecting parks and green spaces.

The full list of UK nominees has been released with Glasgow featuring on the nominations for Fields In Trust group’s shortlist.

So, what Glasgow parks have been nominated? Here’s everything you need to know about the nominations, and how you can vote.

Which Glasgow parks have been nominated?

Seven of Glasgow’s parks are in with the chance of winning the coveted award, and are popular among locals throughout the city.

Linn Park

This stunning park has a range of stunning plants and wildlife, making it the perfect place for a day out with the family.

This park currently has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor based on 50 reviews.

One visitor wrote: “Amazing sights, saw some really unusual creatures, must be local to the area (photos added).”

“Would definitely be cautious as they seemed a tad too friendly but all in all they were a beautiful sight to behold, I would definitely recommend it to anyone and everyone.”

“Especially so for small children and babies as the creatures seemed to really enjoy their company.”

Address: Netherlee Road, Glasgow

Queens Park

The 60-hectare (148-acre) park is situated on the Southside of Glasgow.

This park currently has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor based on 32 reviews.

One visitor wrote: “A very nice walk and very peaceful, a great place to get away from the hustle and bustle of Glasgow. Well worth a visit if in Glasgow”

Address: Langside Road, Govanhill

Knightswood Park

The park includes bowling greens, tennis courts, a golf course, pitch & putt course, boating pond, running track and much more.

This park currently has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor based on 2 reviews.

One visitor wrote: “This is the park of my childhood so I have many happy memories of school summer holidays spent here. We used to catch minnows in the pond, swinging on the swings.”

Address: Chaplet Avenue, Knightswood

Victoria Park

Victoria Park (20 hectares/50 acres) was originally acquired by the Burgh of Partick.

The park was named for Queen Victoria’s golden jubilee in 1887 and is considered to be Glasgow’s prettiest park.

This park currently has a 4 rating on Tripadvisor based on 92 reviews.

One visitor wrote: “This park is not far from where I live, yet it was the first time I visited it. Lovely park to wander around on a rare Sunday day in Glasgow.”

Address: Victoria Park Drive, Jordanhill

Tollcross Park

Tollcross Park (37 hectares/91 acres) is internationally famous for its unique Rose Garden and impressive Winter Gardens.

This park currently has a 4 rating on Tripadvisor based on 51 reviews.

One visitor wrote: “Visited the park today and found it absolutely beautiful. Congratulations to the team who take care of it.”

“You’re doing an amazing job. Flowers are gorgeous and grass is short. Everything is clean and tidy.”

Address: Wellshot Road, Glasgow

Alexandra Park

Alexandra Park is located in Dennistoun, 2 miles east of the city centre. The park is named after Princess Alexandra of Denmark, it opened in 1870.

This park currently has a 4 rating on Tripadvisor based on 27 reviews.

One visitor wrote: “Our main park. Plenty of ducks and "quite" scenic. Not much rubbish/litter either. Walkers are always friendly and chatty.”

Address: Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow

Springburn Park

Springburn Park is 31 hectares/77 acres, and has one of the most beautiful rockeries in Scotland, a garden of peace as well as three wildlife ponds.

Address: Balgrayihll Road, Glasgow

How do I vote for my favourite park in Glasgow?

Voting is now open and can be done on the official Fields in Trust website .