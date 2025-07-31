A decade of Sunshine: Glasgow gift shop celebrates 10 years of supporting Scottish makers

Sunshine No.1 owner Suzi Nicol outside her Glasgow Southside shop

Much-loved Glasgow independent gift shop Sunshine No.1 is celebrating 10 vibrant years on the high street this August, with a joyful community event planned for Saturday 9th August 2025 from 10am to 5pm at its Mount Florida location.

Founded in 2015 by Suzi Nicol, who left a 21-year career in civil service project management to pursue her dream, Sunshine No.1 was born from her love of making and a desire to champion the work of talented Scottish artists and makers. After the loss of her mother and her father's cancer diagnosis, Suzi followed her heart, creating a welcoming, creative space filled with locally made art and gifts.

The 10th birthday celebration will include cake, drinks, a raffle, face painting, and special prizes as a thank you to the customers, makers and community who have supported Sunshine No.1 over the past decade.

“Ten years ago, I took a chance on a dream and it was a huge a huge risk but I’m so proud of what Sunshine No.1 has become,” says Suzi Nicol. “This celebration is for everyone who’s been part of our journey and there will be cake because what’s a party without cake?!”

Sunshine No.1 continues to shine as a champion for local talent, sustainability, and creativity, showcasing the best of what Scotland’s makers have to offer.

www.sunshineno1.com