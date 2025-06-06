Flower expert shares how to make those Father’s Day blooms last

A flower expert has revealed his top tips for dads to look after their blooms if they receive them for Father’s Day.

Colourful bouquets and plants are becoming more and more popular presents for men - with Sunday, June 15, set to see a surge of pretty petals gifted to the nation’s dads.

Whether it’s his office, workshop, garage, or kitchen, flowers add positivity that can lift his mood and make his day feel special.

They can be chosen to match his favourite colours, scents or symbolic meanings, including orchids for sophistication and sunflowers for strength.

Beautiful blooms are a great gift for dad this Father's Day

Liam Lapping, COO at Glasgow company, Flowercard.co.uk, said: “Traditionally, flowers are seen as gifts for women, but giving them to dads challenges outdated gender norms. Flowers express gratitude, love and admiration without needing many words.

“Flowers pair well with chocolates, a favourite snack or tickets to a sporting event or concert. Giving flowers on Father’s Day shows you thought outside the box. It’s unexpected but can feel more personal and intentional than a generic tie or gadget.”

Here are the top tips from the experts at Flowercard.co.uk to give beautiful bouquets some staying power:

Remove residue from vases

No matter what size of the vase you choose, ensure it’s thoroughly clean - remove any trace of dust or grime from previous arrangements.

A clean vase helps keep the water fresh and clear, which also minimises the risk of bacterial growth.

Trim stems at the correct angle

When arranging cut flowers, always trim the stems at a 45-degree angle to improve water absorption and help flowers stay vibrant. This will also prevent them from resting flat at the bottom of the vase.

For flowers with woody stems like roses, laurel, eucalyptus, and pussy willow, make an extra 5cm vertical cut at the base to improve hydration.

Re-cutting the stems every few days can further extend their freshness by making it easier for them to take in water.

Feed your flowers

If your blooms arrive without flower food, try adding a teaspoon of Vodka (or any clear spirit) to the water, as it acts as an antimicrobial agent. This will slow the growth of bacteria in the water that can clog flower stems and shorten their life.

It can also slow down ethylene production - the gas that causes flowers to age.

Change the water frequently

Daily care helps your bouquet last longer. Change the water every few days to prevent bacteria that cause wilting.

Once bacteria grows in the water, it can cause the plant to die and prevent healthy blooms from forming.

The best way to prevent any growth is to ensure any foliage that sits under the water is gently trimmed, and any fallen leaves removed from the vase.

In chillier months, use lukewarm water instead of cold to avoid shocking the stems and to encourage better absorption.

Put your flowers in the right place

To help your beautiful bouquet stay vibrant for as long as possible, it's important to carefully consider where you display it.

Choose a cool spot in your home that’s away from direct sunlight, heating sources like radiators or fireplaces, and, perhaps surprisingly, your fruit bowl.

While sunlight and warmth can cause flowers to wilt prematurely by speeding up the aging process, many types of fruit, especially bananas and apples, and tomatoes, release a natural gas called ethylene.

When flowers are exposed to ethylene, it triggers a natural process that causes them to droop and lose their petals more quickly than they otherwise would.