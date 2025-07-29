Significant uplift in mortgages for home movers seeks rising demand for family homes at Allanwater Carluke

Industry figures this week report a 15% increase in the number of mortgages advanced to home movers across the country in the last 12 months. At the same time, developer Allanwater Homes has seen a 25% increase in enquiries for family homes at its new 132-home Carluke development in South Lanarkshire.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Current three and four-bedroom detached properties, such as the Sidlaw, Cheviot and Ochil are available with upgraded specification packages, covering a mix of flooring, exterior fencing and kitchen upgrades.

On selected plots, Allanwater Homes is additionally paying the LBTT (£3894 on Plot 26 Cheviot) and offering a £7k contribution towards LBTT and legal fees on the Plot 27 Ochil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with representing the high standards buyers expect from a new build, including Energy Rating Band B, they are complete with solar panels, and EV car charging points.

The Ochil is another home at Allanwater Carluke that is ideal for the family market

Lynn McNair, Development Sales Manager at Allanwater Carluke, comments: “The latest Scottish Housing Market Review is welcome news for Scottish buyers, with a 15% uplift in mortgage qualifications for home movers. This supports exactly what we are seeing at our Carluke development, where greater mortgage approvals are driving interest in our spacious family homes. It’s also encouraging to see that the figure over the last year is 17% for first time buyers, demonstrating that more young people are getting onto the housing ladder.

“To support home movers looking to make the move soon, we are offering a number of incentives and specification upgrades on selected plots, all of which will be ready for Autumn.”

Located just a short five-minute drive from the town centre, Allanwater Carluke offers easy access to the picturesque South Lanarkshire countryside and nearby amenities, including Carluke Leisure Centre. Close by lies Milton Nature Trail, a meticulously maintained pathway perfect for strolls, jogging, wildlife observations and leisurely dog walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carluke additionally benefits from excellent local schools, including Braidwood Primary School and Carluke High School. The town has its own park, train station, Equestrian Centre and golf course. A good selection of independent shops, cafes, restaurants and food producers can be found in the town centre.

Detached bungalows are also available at Allanwater Carluke

Further afield, Carluke is approximately 15 minutes from both Wishaw and Larkhall, with Carluke Train Station, situated less than 1.5 miles from the development, offering regular services to Glasgow (40 minutes) and Edinburgh (one hour).

Allanwater Carluke has three, four and five bedroom properties currently available, including a selection of luxury bungalows, priced from £239,995.

To find out more about Allanwater Carluke, please contact Lynn on 07710 094979 between 11am and 530pm Thursday to Monday. The Sales Office is located just off Lanark Road, Braidwood, Carluke ML8 4PW.

Industry Figures supplied by: