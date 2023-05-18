Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice calls in Sustainable Stylist to launch '40 for 40' campaign in Greater Glasgow

A new campaign aimed at helping would-be fashionistas dress for less has been launched by a leading charity.

By Fraser N. Wilson
Published 18th May 2023, 12:00 BST
The Hospice Shop's very first ambassador, the Sustainable Stylist, Victoria LeeThe Hospice Shop's very first ambassador, the Sustainable Stylist, Victoria Lee
The Hospice Shop's very first ambassador, the Sustainable Stylist, Victoria Lee

And it is hoped the move will also raise vital funds and awareness for The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice.

The ‘40 for 40’ campaign aims to show how people can purchase a full outfit for under £40 and help to support the hospice in its 40th year.

To do that, the charity has enlisted its first ever 'ambassador' for its Hospice Shops, with the 'Sustainable Stylist,' Victoria Lee, charged with drumming up business.

Most Popular
Lilli Schlossbach, Jenni Martin, Rebekha CheungLilli Schlossbach, Jenni Martin, Rebekha Cheung
Lilli Schlossbach, Jenni Martin, Rebekha Cheung

She told the Herald: “I’m very excited and honoured to be the first retail ambassador for The Hospice Shops.

“My passion is promoting sustainable fashion choices to help improve our environment for everyone.

"My whole business is centred around personal shopping for people from the incredible host of charity shops which are available on our doorsteps.”

For four decades, the hospice has been providing vital compassionate care, free of charge to the people of Greater Glasgow and their families.

Lilli Schlossbach with Victoria LeeLilli Schlossbach with Victoria Lee
Lilli Schlossbach with Victoria Lee

As a charity, the hospice must raise more than £3m each year just to keep its doors open and one of the ways in which it raises funds is through its network of 17 charity shops based in local communities through Glasgow.

The Hospice Shops contributes more than £500,000 to the hospice each year

Angela Renton, retail operations manager for the charity, added: “We are delighted to have Victoria onboard.

“She epitomises our whole ethos. Promoting the circularity of clothing to reduce landfill and therefore improve our environment.

Rebekha Cheung in the window of our Hospice shopRebekha Cheung in the window of our Hospice shop
Rebekha Cheung in the window of our Hospice shop

“We want to expand and encourage people who may not have considered charity shopping previously to give it a go.”

Each year approximately 350,000 tonnes of used but still wearable clothes are sent to landfill in the UK, with Victoria on a mission to change that.

She added: “Fast fashion isn’t the answer - we’re all able to get our fashion fixes from our local charity shops.

“I am just delighted to be part of The Hospice Shops’ journey to providing the people of Glasgow with quality, sustainable and pre-loved clothing.”

Jenni Martin and Rebekha Cheung strike a poseJenni Martin and Rebekha Cheung strike a pose
Jenni Martin and Rebekha Cheung strike a pose

People can take part in the 40 for 40 campaign by visiting a Hospice Shop throughout Glasgow and sharing their pre-loved outfits through social media by tagging @hospiceshops

Launching '40 for 40' are the models with Sustainable Stylist, Victoria LeeLaunching '40 for 40' are the models with Sustainable Stylist, Victoria Lee
Launching '40 for 40' are the models with Sustainable Stylist, Victoria Lee
Related topics:Greater GlasgowPrincePeople