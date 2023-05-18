The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice calls in Sustainable Stylist to launch '40 for 40' campaign in Greater Glasgow

A new campaign aimed at helping would-be fashionistas dress for less has been launched by a leading charity.

The Hospice Shop's very first ambassador, the Sustainable Stylist, Victoria Lee

And it is hoped the move will also raise vital funds and awareness for The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice.

The ‘40 for 40’ campaign aims to show how people can purchase a full outfit for under £40 and help to support the hospice in its 40th year.

To do that, the charity has enlisted its first ever 'ambassador' for its Hospice Shops, with the 'Sustainable Stylist,' Victoria Lee, charged with drumming up business.

Lilli Schlossbach, Jenni Martin, Rebekha Cheung

She told the Herald: “I’m very excited and honoured to be the first retail ambassador for The Hospice Shops.

“My passion is promoting sustainable fashion choices to help improve our environment for everyone.

"My whole business is centred around personal shopping for people from the incredible host of charity shops which are available on our doorsteps.”

For four decades, the hospice has been providing vital compassionate care, free of charge to the people of Greater Glasgow and their families.

Lilli Schlossbach with Victoria Lee

As a charity, the hospice must raise more than £3m each year just to keep its doors open and one of the ways in which it raises funds is through its network of 17 charity shops based in local communities through Glasgow.

The Hospice Shops contributes more than £500,000 to the hospice each year

Angela Renton, retail operations manager for the charity, added: “We are delighted to have Victoria onboard.

“She epitomises our whole ethos. Promoting the circularity of clothing to reduce landfill and therefore improve our environment.

Rebekha Cheung in the window of our Hospice shop

“We want to expand and encourage people who may not have considered charity shopping previously to give it a go.”

Each year approximately 350,000 tonnes of used but still wearable clothes are sent to landfill in the UK, with Victoria on a mission to change that.

She added: “Fast fashion isn’t the answer - we’re all able to get our fashion fixes from our local charity shops.

“I am just delighted to be part of The Hospice Shops’ journey to providing the people of Glasgow with quality, sustainable and pre-loved clothing.”

Jenni Martin and Rebekha Cheung strike a pose

People can take part in the 40 for 40 campaign by visiting a Hospice Shop throughout Glasgow and sharing their pre-loved outfits through social media by tagging @hospiceshops