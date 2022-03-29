Picture: Cool Stays

14 beautifully scenic lodges in Scotland with a hot tub

Treat yourself to a little luxury and soak up some peace, quiet and relaxation at one of these stunning lodges and self catering properties around Scotland.

By Rosalind Erskine
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 9:30 am

As well as the wonderfully scenic views, these self-catering properties also come with the added perk of their own hot tub - perfect for relaxing and enjoying the peace and quiet.

1. Sòghail lodge, Balquhidder

Situated in an elevated position in the heart of the Trossachs, holidaymakers can bask in the lap of luxury with a hot tub, en-suite bedrooms and quiet woodland setting just a few of things on offer to enjoy. Book: https://bit.ly/2H8Pi8x

Photo: Airbnb

Photo Sales

2. Balbinny, Angus

Consisting of converted stables and brochs, Balbinny is an ideal place for a tranquil break. Book one of the two brochs to enjoy a wood fired hot tub with views across the Angus countryside. Book: https://bit.ly/3jbTQtU

Photo: Balbinny

Photo Sales

3. North Lodge and River Cabin, Aberdeenshire

The lovingly renovated remote cabin and lodge are nestled in charming Aberdeenshire woodland, and have a hot tub and accommodation for six. Book: https://bit.ly/3cAoBqa

Photo: Glen Dye

Photo Sales

4. Three bed lodge, Kippford

Scenic views and a close proximity to a range of activities and woodland walks make this lodge a popular holiday haunt, and it has its own private hot tub as an added bonus. Book: https://bit.ly/2TGeGYQ

Photo: Airbnb

Photo Sales
Scotland
Next Page
Page 1 of 4