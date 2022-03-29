14 beautifully scenic lodges in Scotland with a hot tub

As well as the wonderfully scenic views, these self-catering properties also come with the added perk of their own hot tub - perfect for relaxing and enjoying the peace and quiet.
1. Sòghail lodge, Balquhidder
Situated in an elevated position in the heart of the Trossachs, holidaymakers can bask in the lap of luxury with a hot tub, en-suite bedrooms and quiet woodland setting just a few of things on offer to enjoy. Book: https://bit.ly/2H8Pi8x
Photo: Airbnb
2. Balbinny, Angus
Consisting of converted stables and brochs, Balbinny is an ideal place for a tranquil break. Book one of the two brochs to enjoy a wood fired hot tub with views across the Angus countryside. Book: https://bit.ly/3jbTQtU
Photo: Balbinny
3. North Lodge and River Cabin, Aberdeenshire
The lovingly renovated remote cabin and lodge are nestled in charming Aberdeenshire woodland, and have a hot tub and accommodation for six. Book: https://bit.ly/3cAoBqa
Photo: Glen Dye
4. Three bed lodge, Kippford
Scenic views and a close proximity to a range of activities and woodland walks make this lodge a popular holiday haunt, and it has its own private hot tub as an added bonus. Book: https://bit.ly/2TGeGYQ
Photo: Airbnb