Excitement is rising for this year's Kirkintilloch Canal Festival, with the organisers urging locals “just get here if you can” - no matter how.

SPECIAL OCCASION: The countdown to Kirkintilloch Canal Festival is on - and locals are being urged not to miss out

East Dunbartonshire Council and partners are encouraging would-be revellers to 'explore' other ways of travelling to the event and not just to rely on the car.

And, whether by boat, bus or 'rock and stroll,' your sure to have a great time once there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Council leader Gordan Low told the Herald: "We're keen to encourage as many people as possible to enjoy this year's festival, whether they're travelling by foot, boat, cycle, scooter, public transport or other means.

"I'm particularly pleased we have been able to fund boat trips that include drama sessions to encourage school pupils to consider active travel."

The festival takes place on Saturday, August 26 from 5pm to 10pm at Southbank Marina, and on Sunday, August 27 from noon to 5pm at the Marina, Cowgate, Townhead and Barleybank.

As well as offering a feast of fabulous entertainment, this year's celebrations encourage people to try different forms of travel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That's thanks to additional funding from the council to support their active travel via partner, Paths for All.

That sees a range of boat trips on the Forth and Clyde Canal, with incentives for people to cycle also,

Anyone cycling or scooting to the festival on the Sunday is being offered a free hot/soft drink from Locavore in Cowgate, with free bike checks and fun activities at Marina

TURN TO PAGE 4

Cycles also taking place that day.

There will also be additional bike storage.

Elsewhere, a free heritage walk on the Thursday evening (August 24) leaves from Barleybank at 6.30pm, for which you can book your place online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are also fun free 'silent walking discos' throughout the Sunday and free minibus back and forth between Lenzie Station and the festival, between noon and 5pm.

There will also be activities in the week leading up to the festival.

In general, there is a strong emphasis on free activities and attractions at this year's festival, including a free Saturday evening concert and fireworks from 7pm, with the Sunday also seeing classic cars, canoeing, archery, live music, street theatre, magician and more.

The event has been made all the more accessible thanks to the local authority who have worked with Kirkintilloch Baptist Church to create a free 'family fun zone'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Based at the church's Townhead premises and car park, events will run on the Sunday Funday from noon until 5pm.

Entertainment will include inflatables area for primary school-age children; iInflatable laser quest for secondary school-age children; a music stage; toddler and teen zones; and inflatable pillow fighting.

Rev. Mark Fyfe told the Herald: "We are delighted to be serving our community and working with the Council again to offer free fun for all the family on the Sunday Funday.

"The church counts it a real privilege to help in our community in a variety of ways. This is only possible thanks to our wonderful volunteers and staff team. We look forward to seeing you all."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The free fun zone will also see have a gaming screen, face painting, crafts, cream teas in the café, free tea, coffee and tray bakes outdoors.

So, set your compass for the Kirkintilloch Canal Festival – whether you're sailing, cycling, using public transport or even enjoying a 'rock and stroll'.