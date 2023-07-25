A Bearsden school girl with a flair for fundraising has challenged herself to scale the height of Mont Blanc this summer.

And she's doing it one Munro at a time.

Seven-year-old Bethany Wilson has bagged four Munros since the school holidays started, with the aim of raising funds for Mary's Meals.

And she's almost reached the summit of her challenge.

Proud mum Jen told us: “So far we've done four Munros and climbed 4100m.

“We've Ben A'an to do in the next week or so with our wee one, Megan, and then one more Munro should do it.”

Jen, 36, told the Herald how Bethany has always been an active and generous “wee soul,” having previously been awarded the Flora Scroop Award.

The bursary was set up by Daniel Scroop and his wife Julia Reid following the passing of their beloved daughter, Flora.

A childcare bursary, the fund is aimed at helping cover preschool childcare costs for a family every year.

Bethany learned that the award was 'in memory' of Flora and decided it was “unfair” that Flora did not get to go to school.

That led to a then P1-aged Bethany walk, run and cycle 104 miles to raise £1300 for CARE international, supporting girls across the world to have an equal opportunity to go to school.

Little did mum Jen and dad Robert, 38, know that this would spark an annual obsession with fundraising for Bethany who, in P2, completed a month of daily cold water swims raising £675 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

This year she has set a target of raising £500 for Scottish-based charity, Mary's Meals. And she has already smashed that target, with her current tally sitting at £550.

Jen added: “She came to us and asked, 'what's my challenge going to be this summer'.

“At first she said she wanted to climb the height of Mount Everest (8850m), but we managed to scale that back a bit.

“We changed it to the Matterhorn, which is 4500m, but we think she'll do that no bother. So the goal is to climb the same height as Mont Blanc, which is 4800m.”