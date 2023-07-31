The venues for the 2023 Doors Open Day celebration have been unveiled.

And this year the fabulous Deafblind Scotland centre near Kirkintilloch is included, offering tours throughout the day.

Organised by East Dunbartonshire Leisure & Culture (EDLC), the one-day festival on September 9 will allow access to iconic buildings, old and new, across the region.

EDLC Trust chairman, Jim Neill, told the Herald: "Doors Open Day is a chance for people to find out more about buildings that we notice every day, but don’t necessarily know much about.

“All events remain free of charge, but some require a booking due to limited numbers. I’d encourage everyone to take the opportunity to be a tourist in their own town.”

Many of the venues are sites of historic, cultural, archaeological and community interest, not usually open to the public.

As well as a chance to explore The Deafblind Scotland learning and development centre, festival-goers can take a green screen selfie in the recording studio, use specialised printing equipment to create their name in tactile written language, and be led round an exhibition of tactile art by the deafblind artist who produced the work.

There is also a tactile path which you can negotiate whilst wearing simulation glasses to experience what it is like for people with sight conditions.

Elsewhere, revellers can enjoy an exclusive peek behind the scenes of the gallery store of the Lillie Art Gallery in Milngavie.

Established in 1962, the gallery is home to a collection around 450 works of Scottish art from the 1880s to the present day.

Guided walks around the graves of Auld Aisle Cemetery to learn about the lives of Beatrice Clugston and Tom Johnston are also available.

Or check out the Fort Theatre in Bishopbriggs, which dates back to the 1700s and is home to the Antonine Theatre Group, whose boards have been tread by entertainers such as Billy Connolly and Peter Capaldi.

Other venues include Cadder Parish Church, Baldernock Parish Church and New Kilpatrick Church.