The Hotel Indigo Bath. Picture Veerle Evens.

For an elegant getaway combining luxurious accommodation, fine dining, hospitality and history, Hotel Indigo Bath bewitches in the heart of one of the country’s most beautiful cities. Sitting prettily on the banks of the River Avon and the proud jewel in the southwest crown, vibrant Bath draws visitors from across the globe with its breathtaking scenery, striking Georgian architecture and host of historic gems just begging exploration.

Fantastic for food with a confetti of pulsating bars, this vivacious city is a dream to discover on foot, offering everything from wildlife-rich waterside walks to replenishing spas and hot springs dating back to Roman times. Opened in 2020 and fresh from a multi-million-pound restoration, Hotel Indigo Bath - part of the IHG Hotels and Resorts Group - is an iconic boutique hotel raising the bar for style, creativity and elite finishing touches with stunning rooms, superb service and an enviable central location.

Our glamourous home for a two-night city break, the gorgeous 18th century listed building captivates on sight, whilst our room – one of 12 unique new Vault rooms cleverly utilising the hotel’s basement level - was the epitome of luxury and inspirational design. Blending traditional features and calming ambiance with soft lighting, exposed brickwork and vaulted stone ceilings, the premium room boasted a king-size Hypnos bed with Egyptian cotton linen, flat screen TV, coffee machine and an elegant spa-inspired bathroom with roll-top bath and walk-in rainfall shower for a truly pampering stay. The perfect retreat after a full day discovering the city, the hotel boasts an additional 154 enchanting guest rooms in four inspired themes; ‘Romance and Mischief’, ‘Literary Hideaway’, ‘Architectural Beauty’ and ‘Garden’, showcasing the history and locality of beautiful Bath.

The Elder’s independent owner, award-winning restauranteur Mike Robinson and Group head chef Gavin Edney.

The Elder Restaurant

Situated within the hotel combining contemporary British cooking with exemplary service and unrivalled a la carte elegance is The Elder restaurant, a gastronomic journey of authentic seasonal culinary delight. Well respected with a glowing reputation, it’s the connoisseur’s choice for locally sourced wild game, fish and vegetarian fancies in a sophisticated, romantic setting.

Offering a popular tasting menu, Sunday roasts, exquisite a la carte choices and indulgent desserts complemented by an extensive wine list, at The Elder we didn’t just sit down to dine, we settled in to savour the experience. From black truffle cured halibut with oyster emulsion to slow cooked belly of Devon lamb, followed by strawberry and pistachio tart with honey ice cream and a divine wine pairing, we were seduced by fabulous food, attentive service and plush surroundings, a testament to The Elder’s independent owner, award-winning restauranteur Mike Robinson and Group executive chef Gavin Edney. Taste buds sated and duly impressed, we retired to the quirky bar for cocktails before returning to the restaurant both mornings for a hearty full English breakfast to fuel the days’ sightseeing.

Set on South Parade in a peaceful Georgian terrace just a stone’s throw from the city’s most popular attractions including the Abbey, the Roman Baths, Thermae Bath Spa, Pulteney Bridge, Mary Shelley’s House of Frankenstein and the Royal Crescent, the hotel is a brilliant base from which to explore. A confetti of museums and galleries such as the Jane Austin Centre, the Fashion Museum and the Herschel Museum of Astronomy are no more than a leisurely 20-minute walk, with refreshment en-route thanks to quaint coffee shops, pubs, bars and restaurants scattered every which way you turn. Blessed with wall to wall sunshine perfect for sightseeing on foot, we admired the colourful barges bobbling along the Kennet and Avon Canal, before settling on the balcony at Ponte Vecchio restaurant for authentic Italian food with an unrivalled view of the river. Being a water baby, the highlight of a memorable weekend for me was watching the sun set from Thermae Bath Spa’s iconic rooftop pool after an afternoon of replenishing bliss in its saunas, steam rooms and multi-sensory wellness suite.

Sublime for a dreamy open-air dip or a relaxing swim in the second thermal pool in the basement, it’s the UK’s only naturally heated thermal bath, drawing 250,000 litres of warm, mineral-rich water every day from the city’s famous hot springs. Whether you’ve an action-packed itinerary in mind, or simply want to relax and unwind, Hotel Indigo Bath offers modern boutique hotel charm in a storybook city just begging to be enjoyed, your way.

The Hotel Indigo Bath is situated at South Parade, Bath, BA2 4AB, telephone 01225 460441 or [email protected] For more information please visit http://bath.hotelindigo.com. Room rates from £149.

Hotel Indigo Bath is an iconic boutique hotel raising the bar for style.

Enjoy cocktails in The Elder's elegant bar.

One of 12 unique new Vault rooms cleverly utilising the hotel’s basement level. Picture: Veerle Evens

The Vault rooms blend traditional features and calming ambiance with soft lighting, exposed brickwork and vaulted stone ceilings.

The bathroom in one of Hotel Indigo Bath's superior king 'Garden' rooms. Picture: Veerle Evens