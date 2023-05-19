Openreach starts significant improvement works to broadband network in Bishopbriggs

Openreach has started work to build a new ultrafast broadband network for Bishopbriggs.

Openreach have started significant improvement works of the broadband network in Bishopbriggs

That will give residents and businesses there access to some of the “fastest, most reliable broadband anywhere in the UK”.

Calling it a “once-in-a-generation, full fibre broadband upgrade,” the Openreach works are expected to last “several months” with no clear completion date available .

Advertisement

Advertisement

When completed, the work will enable thousands of local people and businesses connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and help businesses to trade online and compete for decades to come.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach partnership director for Scotland, said: “We’re excited to bring ultrafast broadband to Bishopbriggs.

“This is a major infrastructure upgrade, so there will be more engineering teams, equipment and vans around town, and we're working closely with East Dunbartonshire Council to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Wherever possible, we’ll use our existing network of ducts and poles to avoid roadworks, new street furniture and disturbance. But there may be places where we need to install new poles, underground ducts and fibre cables because it’s the only way to make sure households get included in the upgrade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bishopbriggs build will reach the majority of local homes and businesses in the town – adding to the 15,000 throughout East Dunbartonshire that can already upgrade to the new Openreach network.

Meanwhile, Openreach is bringing ultrafast broadband to some of the local authority area’s most rural communities through the Scottish Government’s Reaching 100 per cent (R100) programme, including Lennoxtown and Balmore.

Robert added: “We are also committed to bringing full fibre to rural communities in East Dunbartonshire, making sure that people in even the most isolated areas can enjoy the benefits of ultrafast broadband.”

Local people can visit the Openreach website for updates and, as the build progresses, check their addresses to see when services are available from their chosen provider.