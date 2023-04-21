The 10 Glasgow locations participating in Record Store Day 2023

Register
Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:43 BST

Over the past few weeks, GlasgowWorld has been speaking to a number of independent shops ahead of Record Store Day which will take place this weekend (Saturday 22 April).

Up and down the UK, stores will be open from early morning to welcome those keen on getting their hands on some special releases with Taylor Swift likely to be the most sought after this year along with a limited John Lennon boxset.

There are plenty of Scottish titles which are included in the releases this year which includes the likes of Simple Minds, Travis and Altered Images.

If you are planning on heading out for the big day here is a list of the ten Glasgow stores participating.

1. Love Music

2. Monorail Music

3. Mixed Up Records

4. Mostly Vinyl Micky

