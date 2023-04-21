The 10 Glasgow locations participating in Record Store Day 2023

Here are is a list of the stores and what is planned for the day

Over the past few weeks, GlasgowWorld has been speaking to a number of independent shops ahead of Record Store Day which will take place this weekend (Saturday 22 April).

Up and down the UK, stores will be open from early morning to welcome those keen on getting their hands on some special releases with Taylor Swift likely to be the most sought after this year along with a limited John Lennon boxset.

There are plenty of Scottish titles which are included in the releases this year which includes the likes of Simple Minds, Travis and Altered Images.

If you are planning on heading out for the big day here is a list of the ten Glasgow stores participating.

1 . Love Music Arguably the most popular spot for Glaswegian’s on Record Store Day is Love Music with queues tending to snake round the street. They have a fine selection of stock this year but to make things run smoother are requesting that shoppers bring along a list to speed things up.

2 . Monorail Music Another favourite on Record Store Day is Monorail Music who are also always well stocked. They will have DJ’s & live music on from 12pm.

3 . Mixed Up Records Found down Otago Lane in Glasgow’s West End, they are expecitng to be busy and will also be offering great discounts on the day with 10% off new vinyl and 20% off second hand vinyl.

4 . Mostly Vinyl Micky Our first East End store is Mostly Vinyl Micky which is favourite haunt of those heading to the Barrowlands for a gig. Some titles didn’t make the cut so you best check the website.