The Big Glasgow Quiz 2022 - How much do you know about Scotland’s second city

Not enough arguments this Christmas? Here’s a Glasgow quiz that will fix just that…

By Beth Franklin
4 minutes ago

What would Christmas be without a quiz to stir up the drama among loved ones? Being the Quiz Master can often be a hefty task, and one that few choose to pick up the mantle of.

The role of Quiz Master can lead to loved ones disagreeing with you when they get an answer wrong, because ‘you are wrong’ and they have had too many post dinner sherry’s.

However, fear not, we have compiled a perfect quiz about Glasgow, so when your nearest and dearest are hurling abuse your way, you can blame us. You’re welcome.

  1. What ‘W’ is a common name for someone from Glasgow?
  2. What part of Glasgow is the iconic Billy Connolly from?
  3. What is Glasgow’s brand phrase? Clue: it’s not hard to find a sign with the phrase on.
  4. How many times has Glasgow hosted COP26?
  5. The city centre is home to the Duke of Wellington statue - what famous accessory does he wear?
  6. When did the OVO Hydro (formerly SSE) officially open?
  7. True or False: Glasgow is a recognised UNESCO City of Music
  8. What does ‘Glasgow’ mean?
  9. Name the fictional area of Glasgow where Still Game is set
  10. When was the University of Glasgow founded?
  11. True or False: Glasgow Queen Street station was featured in the Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame
  12. What is Glasgow in gaelic?
  13. When was Glasgow awarded the City of Culture?
  14. Glasgow is home to the world’s oldest surviving music hall. Which one is it?
  15. True or False: Chicken Tikka Masala was invented in Glasgow
  16. What river does Glasgow sit on?
  17. What building in Glasgow has more marble than the Vatican?
  18. Who is the patron saint of Glasgow?
  19. True or False: The Glasgow underground is the oldest in the world
  20. Glasgow was home to the first international football game in 1872 - what was the score?

Don’t scroll if you don’t want to know the answers!

We’re just hoping you get to them before the family fighting starts…

  1. Weegie
  2. Anderston
  3. People Make Glasgow
  4. Once. COP26 was the first time the conference was held in the UK
  5. A plastic orange traffic cone
  6. 30 September 2013.
  7. True
  8. Dear Green Place
  9. Craiglang
  10. False. It was Edinburgh Waverley.
  11. 1451
  12. Glaschu
  13. 1990
  14. Britannia Panopticon
  15. True
  16. Clyde
  17. Glasgow Chambers
  18. Saint Mungo
  19. False. It is actually the third oldest - still pretty impressive!
  20. 0-0 
