Not enough arguments this Christmas? Here’s a Glasgow quiz that will fix just that…

What would Christmas be without a quiz to stir up the drama among loved ones? Being the Quiz Master can often be a hefty task, and one that few choose to pick up the mantle of.

The role of Quiz Master can lead to loved ones disagreeing with you when they get an answer wrong, because ‘you are wrong’ and they have had too many post dinner sherry’s.

However, fear not, we have compiled a perfect quiz about Glasgow, so when your nearest and dearest are hurling abuse your way, you can blame us. You’re welcome.

What ‘W’ is a common name for someone from Glasgow? What part of Glasgow is the iconic Billy Connolly from? What is Glasgow’s brand phrase? Clue: it’s not hard to find a sign with the phrase on. How many times has Glasgow hosted COP26? The city centre is home to the Duke of Wellington statue - what famous accessory does he wear? When did the OVO Hydro (formerly SSE) officially open? True or False: Glasgow is a recognised UNESCO City of Music What does ‘Glasgow’ mean? Name the fictional area of Glasgow where Still Game is set When was the University of Glasgow founded? True or False: Glasgow Queen Street station was featured in the Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame What is Glasgow in gaelic? When was Glasgow awarded the City of Culture? Glasgow is home to the world’s oldest surviving music hall. Which one is it? True or False: Chicken Tikka Masala was invented in Glasgow What river does Glasgow sit on? What building in Glasgow has more marble than the Vatican? Who is the patron saint of Glasgow? True or False: The Glasgow underground is the oldest in the world Glasgow was home to the first international football game in 1872 - what was the score?

Don’t scroll if you don’t want to know the answers!

We’re just hoping you get to them before the family fighting starts…