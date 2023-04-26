Register
The story behind 12 Glasgow place names and landmarks from Jenny Lind to Strathbungo

Here is the story behind some of the city’s well known landmarks and places

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:07 BST

There are a number of neighbourhoods or landmarks in Glasgow that you may have visited or passed by and wondered to yourself exactly what they are named after.

Many places in the city derive from Scottish Gaelic while others have an alternative tale to tell.

Here are some of the places and sites in the city which have a particular back story to them.

The area near the Clyde welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors every year as people flock to concerts at the OVO Hydro and SEC Armadillo. Finnieston was given its name by the owner of Stobcross House in 1768 after the Reverend John Finnie who had been his tutor.

The area near the Clyde welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors every year as people flock to concerts at the OVO Hydro and SEC Armadillo. Finnieston was given its name by the owner of Stobcross House in 1768 after the Reverend John Finnie who had been his tutor. Photo: John Devlin

A landmark in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre underneath the railway bridge at Central Station. It’s name translates to ‘Highlandman’s Umbrella’ which derives from the highlanders who moved to Glasgow during the Highland Clearances. As they were displaced all across the city, they would meet up with one another underneath the bridge at mostly weekends to share news and keep in touch.

A landmark in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre underneath the railway bridge at Central Station. It’s name translates to ‘Highlandman’s Umbrella’ which derives from the highlanders who moved to Glasgow during the Highland Clearances. As they were displaced all across the city, they would meet up with one another underneath the bridge at mostly weekends to share news and keep in touch.

The suburb was the site that Scottish leader William Wallace was handed over to English forces in 1305. At the location, there is a monument in tribute to him. Farmer Rab Rae (or Raa) is said to have tipped off Sir John de Menteith who then betrayed Wallace with the farmer then being rewarded by having the area named after him.

The suburb was the site that Scottish leader William Wallace was handed over to English forces in 1305. At the location, there is a monument in tribute to him. Farmer Rab Rae (or Raa) is said to have tipped off Sir John de Menteith who then betrayed Wallace with the farmer then being rewarded by having the area named after him.

The area where the square sits was once part of Glasgow Green and said to be the burial place of St Thenew (St Enoch) who is the mother of Glasgow’s patron saint Kentigern.

The area where the square sits was once part of Glasgow Green and said to be the burial place of St Thenew (St Enoch) who is the mother of Glasgow’s patron saint Kentigern. Photo: Contributed

