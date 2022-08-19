Fans can now visit Harry Potter’s iconic filming locations that include Steall Falls and Loch Morar.

Fans of Harry Potter, rejoice, because we have got a magical road trip for you right here in Scotland.

A magical place for many reasons, it is no wonder that Scotland was chosen as a filming location for Harry Potter films.

The fantasy franchise is perhaps the most famous and beloved of these film series to shoot scenes north of the English border, with stunning Highland scenery featuring across each of the eight exciting instalments.

And now, fans in Glasgow can visit the most renowned filming spots, thanks to Macklin Motors who’ve put together the ultimate Potterhead road trip route in Scotland.

This eight-hour road trip is ideal for Harry Potter enthusiasts who wish to experience the magic of their favourite scenes while also taking in the lovely Scottish countryside.

The road trip will see you visiting Steall Falls, Glenfinnan Viaduct and Black Rock Gorge.

RUPERT GRINT as Ron Weasley, DANIEL RADCLIFFE as Harry Potter and EMMA WATSON as Hermione Granger in Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire'

A Macklin Motors spokesperson said: “Whether for a bank holiday weekend or a week in the Summer holidays, finding the perfect holiday destination for the entire family is always a tricky task.

“With our Harry Potter road trip, we want to provide the best of both worlds for kids and parents alike, touring beautiful Highland hotspots with a magical twist.

“Plus, at just under eight hours in total, drivers can complete this road trip in a day or take their time with it throughout their holiday in Scotland.

“So, pack the car with snacks, ready your family’s favourite playlist, and set off on a bewitching adventure around Scotland’s stunning scenery.”

Here is everything you need to know about the Harry Potter road trip route.

The Harry Potter road trip route in Scotland

Glen Etive to Rannoch Moor

The adventure begins in the breathtakingly magnificent valley of Glen Etive, followed by a short drive to Rannoch Moor’s Insta-worthy October hues, both of which appeared in the Deathly Hallows.

Steall Falls

The next visit is Steall Falls, the second highest waterfall in the UK and a popular beauty spot that appeared in the Goblet of Fire’s adrenaline-pumping dragon chase scene.

Glenfinnan Viaduct

The most renowned Harry Potter filming location in Scotland is Glenfinnan Viaduct, which is 40 minutes away. Potter fans will recognise this gorgeous railway viaduct from the iconic flying vehicle episode in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Loch Morar

The final stop on the road trip route is Loch Morar, which fans will recognise as Hogwarts Lake from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Black Rock Gorge

Then, after a long trip across the Scottish Highlands, you’ll arrive at the final filming location on the map: Black Rock Gorge. This stoic cavern appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, taking centre stage during the Triwizard Tournament.