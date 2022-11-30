If you’re in the mood for a real Christmas tree this festive season, here’s the best places for collection and delivery in Glasgow.

It’s not Christmas without the smell of a real Christmas tree wafting through the house. Lately there’s been an upward trend of people opting for real Christmas trees instead of the artificial ones.

While there’s nothing wrong with a plastic tree, it’s just not the real thing. Plus, picking your favourite tree from an authentic spot, be that a garden centre or a retailer, is all part of the experience.

From Real Christmas Trees Glasgow to West End Garden Centre, we’ve compiled a list of spots to pick a proper tree this Christmas. Knowing the best places to get real Christmas trees close to you can save a desperate and late trip to the shop.

Here are five places in Glasgow to collect or order a real Christmas tree for delivery.

Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Glasgow

IKEA - £25

The IKEA trees are on sale from November 25 to December 24, 2022. When you buy a tree, you receive a £10 voucher, which can be redeemed in store between January 9 and February 12, 2023.

Aldi - £14.99 & £24.99

Aldi are bringing back their real Nordman Fir Christmas trees once again and have been available in-store from the 24th of November, while stocks last. The budget supermarket has medium and a large sized trees available for £14.99 and £24.99 respectively.

Real Christmas Trees Glasgow - £42

This company offers a wide range of Christmas trees depending upon your budget. They offer a flexible and free delivery service.

Contact them to arrange your delivery by visiting the Real Christmas Trees website.

West End Garden Centre - £39.99

This local company situated in the west end of Glasgow has a range of top quality trees, scaling up to 13ft. To book a delivery slot on the West End Garden Centre website or if you’d rather pop in, you can find them at 40-44 Peel St, G11 5LU.

West of Scotland Christmas Trees - £32

Situated in the West of Scotland Rugby car park on Burnbrae grounds, this local supplier has been growing trees for 40 years. Nordmann fir & Fraser fir pricing starts at £32 and they are open from 8am - 6pm seven days a week.