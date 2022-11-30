It’s not Christmas without the smell of a real Christmas tree wafting through the house. Lately there’s been an upward trend of people opting for real Christmas trees instead of the artificial ones.
While there’s nothing wrong with a plastic tree, it’s just not the real thing. Plus, picking your favourite tree from an authentic spot, be that a garden centre or a retailer, is all part of the experience.
Advertisement
From Real Christmas Trees Glasgow to West End Garden Centre, we’ve compiled a list of spots to pick a proper tree this Christmas. Knowing the best places to get real Christmas trees close to you can save a desperate and late trip to the shop.
Most Popular
Here are five places in Glasgow to collect or order a real Christmas tree for delivery.
Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Glasgow
IKEA - £25
Advertisement
Advertisement
The IKEA trees are on sale from November 25 to December 24, 2022. When you buy a tree, you receive a £10 voucher, which can be redeemed in store between January 9 and February 12, 2023.
Aldi - £14.99 & £24.99
Aldi are bringing back their real Nordman Fir Christmas trees once again and have been available in-store from the 24th of November, while stocks last. The budget supermarket has medium and a large sized trees available for £14.99 and £24.99 respectively.
Real Christmas Trees Glasgow - £42
Advertisement
This company offers a wide range of Christmas trees depending upon your budget. They offer a flexible and free delivery service.
Contact them to arrange your delivery by visiting the Real Christmas Trees website.
Advertisement
West End Garden Centre - £39.99
Advertisement
This local company situated in the west end of Glasgow has a range of top quality trees, scaling up to 13ft. To book a delivery slot on the West End Garden Centre website or if you’d rather pop in, you can find them at 40-44 Peel St, G11 5LU.
West of Scotland Christmas Trees - £32
Situated in the West of Scotland Rugby car park on Burnbrae grounds, this local supplier has been growing trees for 40 years. Nordmann fir & Fraser fir pricing starts at £32 and they are open from 8am - 6pm seven days a week.
You can also get one of their top quality trees delivered to your home for a £10 delivery fee, just visit the West of Scotland website for more information.