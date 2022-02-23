Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have responded to the demand for spring and Easter holidays, by adding more flights and holidays to Malaga and Alicante from Glasgow Airport.

The airline and tour operator have added new flights to both destinations in April and May, giving customers more choice and flexibility for spring and the Easter holiday season.

With the UK and overseas governments loosening travel restrictions and removing testing requirements in recent weeks, international travel is starting to look like it did before the pandemic. This has led to a surge in customer demand, with late getaways, winter breaks and summer 22 all proving to be popular options.

As Spain loosens its border restrictions, more flights and holidays have been added to the popular sun destination from Edinburgh Airport.

Holidaymakers are also looking to take breaks in the spring and the Easter holiday period.

In response to this trend, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced the following additional services:

Glasgow to Malaga – additional Thursday services operating from 7th April and Glasgow to Alicante – additional Wednesday services operating from 6th April.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing sustained demand right across the board from Glasgow Airport, with customer confidence bouncing back strongly as international travel starts to look like normal again.

“After the uncertainty of the past two years, it is very clear that customers want to book through a trusted package holiday provider rather than take their chances with a company that has let them down.

“In response to that, we are seeing strong demand and we are responding to that quickly by adding more capacity where necessary, providing customers and independent travel agents with even more choice and flexibility.

“Spring and Easter are looking like extremely popular times to escape, and we anticipate there will be a huge getaway to the sun which is why we are adding more capacity to these fantastic destinations.”