Travel agency sees surge in Seville interest after Rangers’ Europa League win

A travel agency has reported a surge in people wanting to travel to Seville, following Rangers’ win in the Europa League semi-finals.

Following an iconic Europa League victory on Thursday, travel agent Barrhead Travel has been inundated with enquiries from Rangers fans wishing to travel Seville for the final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Keen to mark the highly anticipated finals, Barrhead Travel has sourced a range of offers to help get fans to sunny Spain and advises those wishing to travel to do so through a reputable travel agent and not get caught out by booking flights and hotels independently online. The Glasgow-headquartered agency is also exploring the possibility of chartering flights if demand continues to increase.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said: “Overnight, we have been inundated with demand from Rangers fans looking to head to Seville to celebrate their team’s success. We’re drawing on all of our key suppliers to get the best value offers ready for those intending to travel.

Rangers fans have a sudden interest in Seville.

“As demand is exceptionally high for Seville, we’re being creative with our packages and have offers available into the surrounding areas such as Malaga and Faro which will allow easy access into Seville.

“This is a momentous occasion for fans, so we anticipate that demand is only going to continue rising. We’re therefore looking at what else we can do for our customers: one possibility is chartering flights and we are currently pursuing this as an option.

“Anyone looking to travel to Seville should ensure they book with a reputable travel agent to guarantee full financial protection and certainty on their booking.”