TUI has announced new routes they will run from Glasgow Airport for summer 2024

TUI has announced a number of new routes for UK airports including multiple new flights from Glasgow Airport starting in summer 2024. The programme of new flights will add a further 1.1 million flight seats for UK holidaymakers.

The announcement comes as part of TUI’s summer 2024 programme, which will see a massive 18,000 seats added to the roster for availability from Glasgow Airport. The programme as a whole will affect 13 regional airports giving more availability for those hoping to travel from their local airport.

Andrew Flintham, TUI managing director, said: “Our customers want more flexibility and to be able to choose a departure airport that is close to home – and that is exactly what the new TUI 2024 summer programme has been designed to do,” he said.

“We want every one of our customers to be able to create a holiday as unique as they are – departure airport, destination and duration are all key components which come together to make the perfect TUI holiday.

“The 2024 programme will see extra flights departing from across the UK with additional TUI flying from Glasgow, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Bristol, and East Midlands,” he adds. “Each region of the UK will see a significant increase in flight seats offering more holidays to those living in the region. All of this adds up to over 1 million extra TUI smiles!”

So, what does this exciting update mean for those flying from Glasgow Airport? Here’s everything you need to know including a full list of the TUI summer 2024 programme.

What TUI flights have been added for Glasgow Airport?

Two additional aircrafts and 180,000 extra flight seats with trips to Cape Verde and Greece, as well as six exclusive routes.

The Departure Lounge at Glasgow Airport

What does the TUI summer 2024 programme mean for UK airports?