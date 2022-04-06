Summer is on the horizon and Glaswegians are getting their bags packed, sun cream ready and passports out.

After two years of lockdown and being stuck in the house - and many cancelled holidays - who isn’t looking forward to making the most of the sun and getting away for a break.

You might want to top up your tan in Spain, visit the historical locations in Italy, or be wined and dined in France.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A surprise holiday could be a giveaway for a plan to propose (photo: shutterstock)

We spoke to Barrhead Travel about which holiday destinations Glaswegians are booking, and what holiday deals are available at the moment.