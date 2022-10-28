TRNSMT Glasgow 2023: Line up announced - When is the festival, how to get tickets and presale
This year’s headliners include music legends Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975
TRNSMT Festival 2023 has announced a star-studded line-up including Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975. Bringing together an incredible weekend of live music across multiple stages, the event is set to return to Glasgow in July 2023.
The TRNSMT festival will take place on Glasgow Green from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9 2023. In a country already renowned for having the best audiences in the world, TRNSMT shows artists from around the world that there’s nothing better than a Scottish crowd.
This year the headliners will be joined by George Ezra, Kasabian and Royal Blood. The organisers said that further acts would be announced over the coming weeks.
Here’s everything you need to know about the TRNSMT festival in 2023, including presale details and how to get tickets.
Full TRSNMT 2023 line up announced so far
Friday, July 7 2023
- Pulp
- George Ezra
- Niall Horan
- Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott
Saturday, July 8 2023
- Sam Fender
- Kasabian
- Aitch
- Inhaler
- Maisie Peters
- Brooke Combe
Sunday, July 9 2023
- The 1975
- Royal Blood
- Becky Hill
- The Kooks
- Ashnikko
- Jamie Webster
How to get tickets for TRNSMT 2023?
Tickets go on general sale on the TRNSMT website later on in the year (date yet to be announced).
Three customers can take advantage of a presale on the TRNSMT website.