We all know that Scotland isn’t in the World Cup but that doesn’t mean we can’t join in the fun.

With a little more than a month to go before the World Cup 2022 gets underway, football fans across Glasgow are probably wondering where to catch the games on the big screen. Although Scotland did not qualify for the world’s largest football tournament, that does not mean you cannot support other countries or even your favourite players.

And with the excitement mounting, some Glasgow pubs and bars have now begun a booking system to ensure football supporters have a guaranteed space inside. Since this year’s World Cup is being played in the winter instead of the summer when beer gardens were common, you may want to find an indoor area to watch the games.

The World Cup kicks off on November 20 in Qatar, with the final scheduled for December in the first ever winter World Cup tournament. So, we’ve created a list of the best places in Glasgow to watch the World Cup, as well as how to reserve a table so you get the best spot in the house and more importantly, you won’t be left out in the cold.

Scotland might not be competing, but you can still soak up the World Cup 2022 atmosphere at one of these Edinburgh pubs (Photo: Shutterstock)

Where can you watch the World Cup 2022 in Glasgow?

Waxy O’Connor’s Glasgow

44 W George St, Glasgow G2 1DH

This Merchant City tavern is somewhat of a football headquarters for all the activity, and it is the location to experience the thrill of the championship match due to its abundance of large screens and famous Irish banter.

Book your seat on Waxy O’Connor’s Glasgow website

O’neill’s Merchant Square

71-73 Albion St, Glasgow G1 1NY

Head to O’Neill’s Merchant Square or Grand Central to watch the 2022 World Cup final at a Glasgow pub. You can watch the sports on big screens around the venues while eating bottomless pizza breakfasts, burgers, and plenty of beers.

Book your seat on O’neill’s Merchant Square website

Pub and Grill Village Hotel

Village hotel Club, 7 Festival Gate, Pacific Dr, Glasgow

Pub & Grill at the Village Hotel Glasgow is a haven for football fans and a great place to watch games. This bustling bar has gigantic 70-inch TV screens, as well as towering burgers, scrumptious wings, and ice cold beverages to keep you refreshed.

Book your seat on Pub and Grill Village Hotel website

Grosvenor Casino Riverboat

61 Broomielaw, Glasgow G1 4RJ

Grosvenor Casino Riverboat is always a popular plot on game days, with many HD displays all throughout the area. It also happens to be one of the top Glasgow bars broadcasting the World Cup final, so make your reservations early to avoid disappointment.

Book your seat on Grosvenor Casino Riverboat website

Walkabout Glasgow

128 Renfield St, Glasgow G2 3AL

Walkabout is an Aussie-inspired hotspot with a massive screen where you can watch the World Cup final in Glasgow. And, while you’re watching the games, eat some hearty food and drink plenty of great beverages.

Book your seat on Walkabout Glasgow website

Where will you be watching the 2022 World Cup?

Ark Glasgow

North Frederick Street, Glasgow G1 2BS

Ark is getting ready for football season, with plenty of televisions inside and out, as well as a massive menu of delicious bites.

Book your seat on Ark Glasgow website

Curlers Rest Glasgow

256-260 Byres Rd, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SH

This West End institution should not be overlooked when it comes to World Cup bars in Glasgow. Curler’s Rest is a great place to watch the game because it has 25 beers and real ales on tap, as well as a large collection of wines, ciders, and spirits.

Book your seat on Curler’s Rest Glasgow

The Horseshoe Bar

17-19 Drury St, Glasgow G2 5AE

The Horseshoe Bar, a classic boozer packed with charm and home to 11 screens, is one of the best venues to watch the World Cup in Glasgow. As you watch the countries compete for the trophy, fill up on delicious comfort food bites and cask ales.

Book your seat on The Horseshoe Bar website

The Lauder’s

76 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3DE

With a few HD displays and live music for afters, The Lauder’s is sure to make your World Cup 2022 experience memorable. Even better, all of your favourite pints, cocktails, flavoured spirits, and pub cuisine are available at reasonable prices.

Book your seat on The Lauder’s website

Committee Room No.9

18 John St, Glasgow G1 1JQ

You can anticipate private booths, giant screens showing all the fixtures, plus a whole bunch of offers on food and drinks to keep you pleased for the duration of the event.