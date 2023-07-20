The property enjoys an elevated position with spectacular sea views over the Vallay Strand on the Isle of North Uist

A stunning secluded church conversion on the Isle of North Uist has been listed for sale - and offers the perfect get away for those looking to get away from it all.

Far from the hustle and bustle of Glasgow, around 270 miles (or an 8 hour drive & ferry) of distance, but you can always get a flight back from nearby Benbecula Airport if you start to miss home.

Mission House is an old converted church and manse which enjoys an elevated position with spectacular sea views over the Vallay Strand on the Isle of North Uist - the entire isle is considered a National Scenic Area. The property is an incredibly short walk to the beach (about 20 seconds) and boasts a panoramic view west to Vallay Island.

You can even walk to Vallay Island at low-tide, just make sure not to get stuck out there come high tide! If you do happen to get stranded you’ll have plenty of bird, otter, seal, and even dolphin pals to keep you company - the Isle of North Uist is absolutely teeming with natural wildlife.

A 19th century thatched cottage sits to the northwest of the property - the Mission House was built in the 1890s.

Mission House is situated in the crofting community of Malaclate, 10 miles from Lochmaddy.Local amenities include a Co-Op and communitycentre, with local primary school education. There is a medical practice, bank, post office and museum with an arts centre in Lochmaddy. Benbecula has a secondary school, dentist, hospital, supermarkets and a library/museum.

The area benefits from a choice of transport links including a ferry terminal at Lochmaddy with regular services to Uig on the Isle of Skye and Benbecula Airport offering direct flights to Glasgow, Inverness and Stornoway.

Stirling estate agent, Galbraith, described the property as such:”A converted church and manse, Mission House, offers a well thought out layout over two floors and is ideally suited as a family home or stunning holiday accommodation.

“The conversion project was overseen by a chartered architect from inception to completion.The Mission House was built in the 1890s as a church and manse, from stone quarried locally, before being purchased by the current owner in 2008 to convert into a home which was finished in 2013.

“Mission House is surrounded by large garden grounds which are mainly laid to lawn and bound by traditional stone-built walls.There are also two small stone-built garden stores situated in the garden ground.”

The accommodation comprises:

Ground Floor: Entrance Porch, Hallway, Living Room, Two Bedrooms, Bathroom and Kitchen/Diner.

First Floor: Bedroom with En-suite WC.GARDEN AND GROUNDS

