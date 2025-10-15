Listed on Right Move, this property has managed to blend the grand with the practical to create an enticing space for anyone who lives in it. The property is spread over two levels with four good sized bedrooms and two well proportioned bathrooms.

It could also hardly be better positioned for access to the West End’s great amenities.

The listing reads: “Occupying the upper levels of a distinguished sandstone tenement, this elegant duplex enjoys a privileged position in the highly sought-after Kirklee area, directly adjacent to the entrance of the Botanic Gardens on Ford Road. The property commands open, leafy views across its tranquil surroundings, offering a rare blend of period grandeur and refined contemporary living.”

Property Summary

Location: Kirklee Quadrant, Kirklee, Glasgow

Price: £499,000

Agent: Retties

