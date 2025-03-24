The winners celebrated | Smiley Charity Film Awards

A host of stars have turned up to toast the best of Britain’s charity filmmaking at the 8th annual Smiley Charity Film Awards.

Wrapped up in spectacular style at the Indigo O2, the event is hosted by television and radio presenter Lisa Snowden - with Une Healy, AJ & Curtis Pritchard and Ekin Su in attendance.

Una Healy, Patsy Kensit, Anton Ferdinand, Sophie Hermann, Patsy Palmer, and Bridgerton’s Kathryn Drysdale, also graced the red carpet.

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of the charity world’ - the event honours the most impactful cause-based storytelling of the year across multiple categories from UK and international charities, with winners chosen by both an expert judging panel and a public vote.

TV presenter Jeff Brazier chatted with stars and representatives from the charity sector about their incredible work and achievements.

The night’s top honours were for Film of the Year, which was Refuge - a moving film starring Billie Piper, shining a light on domestic abuse and the vital work of the charity.

The People’s Choice award went to The Hedgehog Preservation Society – capturing hearts with its advocacy for one of Britain’s most beloved but endangered species, narrated by Chris Packham.

The Smiley Charity Film Awards continues to set the gold standard for cause-based filmmaking, showcasing the transformative power of storytelling.

A record-breaking 520 entries and more than 53 million additional views were generated by the campaign.

Nicolas Loufrani, CEO of Smiley Movement, said: “Film has a unique ability to touch hearts and inspire action, and tonight’s winners have proven just how powerful storytelling can be in raising awareness and driving change.

“Congratulations to all our finalists and winners for their incredible work.”

The evening was not only a celebration of filmmaking excellence but also a testament to the dedication of charities working tirelessly to make a difference.

As the ceremony drew to a close, guests reflected on the moving and thought-provoking films that shone a light on vital causes from mental health support to wildlife conservation.

The awards also celebrated winners across multiple turnover brackets and special categories, with the People’s Choice Awards decided by thousands of public votes.