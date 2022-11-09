And the box office smash will give budding pantomime stars when it gives more than 100 local youngsters their chance to shine.

The students, from Lanarkshire’s Jazzart College of Performing Arts, will join the cast of what has been called the ‘World’s Biggest Panto’ when the national arena tour stops off at The Hydro on December 10 and 11

It will be a chance in a million for the youngsters, all aged between 7 and 14 years old, to have their moment in the spotlight as they form the Elf Choir, participating in nine festive numbers during the interactive show which mixes music, comedy, slapstick and even a giant snowball fight that audiences can join in with.

College director Sheridan Nicol said: “Jazzart College of Performing Arts students are over the moon at having the opportunity to perform and be part of the world’s biggest pantomime,” adding, “We are overjoyed to be part of the national tour of Elf and cannot wait to get onto the stage. We cannot thank the producers enough for casting our performers in this mammoth event.”

Produced by father and son team Jon and Jordan Conway, Elf tells the story of Buddy the Elf, played by Steven Serlin – who takes on the role played by Will Ferrell in the 2003 Hollywood blockbuster.

Buddy is on a mission to find his family and somewhere to belong but as he travels from the North Pole to Manhattan in order to discover who he really is, things don’t run smoothly.

The production transforms the film into a supersized live arena spectacular featuring amazing film backdrops on a huge LED screen as well as a mobile stage that travels the auditorium ensuring everyone gets a close-up view of the action, which includes Santa’s flying sleigh, an indoor snowstorm, a giant candy cane journey from the North Pole and thrilling aerial circus stars performing high above the heads of the audience.

With a book written by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan and an original score of great songs by Matt Sklar and Chad Beguelin that has delighted audiences on Broadway and the West End, the cast also features Jordan Conway in a multitude of zany characters, Birds Of A Feather’s Charlie Quirke and Kelly Banlaki as Buddy’s love interest, Jovie the elf.

Producer and director Conway said: “This is the fourth year we have presented this epic version of the Broadway and Hollywood hit as part of the World’s Biggest Pantomime brand.

“Elf is always one of the most popular Christmas films and Buddy The Elf a truly iconic character. We are returning to some venues and have made the show even bigger and better with new features to make it a really thrilling experience.

“We are keenly aware of the economic climate and are one of the few shows to have reduced our prices from Elf’s last visit for an affordable family outing.

Steven Serlin as Buddy The Elf with Jordan Conway as Matthew the Elf and Kelly Banlaki as Jove The Elf. - Elf comes to Hydro Glasgow 10-11 December 2022