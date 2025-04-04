Four lucky shoppers were left astonished to discover they had won £10,000 from their local SPAR - and now they have revealed their unexpected plans for the prize.

Earlier this year, a top UK convenience store, SPAR, launched its Frozen Fortune giveaway, offering shoppers the chance to win a jaw-dropping grand prize of £10,000 - and other goodies.

Over 120,000 UK shoppers entered, and the four lucky winners have now been revealed, sharing their plans for the big prize.

While many of us might use the money to catch up on mortgage payments or tackle the rising cost of living, these winners are thinking bigger - spending their cash on cruises, home upgrades, and even an extra flock of sheep.

The lucky winners are Antonia Sharkey from Cornwall, Abby McNicol from Scotland, Tracy Dixon from Greater Manchester and Connie Robinson from Lincolnshire, who collected on behalf of a friend.

Antonia Sharkey didn’t believe what she was hearing when she got the winning call | SPAR

Antonia Sharkey, a mobile hairdresser from Helston, didn’t believe what she was hearing when she got the call, and even asked her partner to go into SPAR Helston first to check that they’d got it right.

“My initial reaction was ‘wow’! I could not believe it. I still cannot believe it!” she said.

While booking a holiday is how most people would spend a big win, Antonia also revealed an unexpected way she plans to spend her winnings.

She added: “Some of the money is going on a nice holiday - I will probably book a cruise.

“My daughter is a veterinary nurse who has rare breed sheep, so I think I will also buy her a couple to add to her flock!”

Abby McNicol, a retail assistant from Johnstone, was left “completely in shock” when she got the call from the team at SPAR Paisley Road in Renfrew.

She said: “I just fell silent and sat on the floor.

“My mum was in the house and said my face went pale white.

“I could not believe it! It still has not quite sunk in yet.”

Abby plans to fund some home improvements and take her mum on a dream holiday.

Tracy Dixon winning £10,000 at her local SPAR in Poets Corner, Salford | SPAR

“I was absolutely gobsmacked”

Tracy Dixon, a university lecturer from Oldham, had to wait to find out she’d won the grand prize of £10,000 cash after missing the initial call to head into a meeting.

She recalled: “I was working from home when I received the call, but I was just going into a meeting.

“I had to wait until my meeting had finished to learn the news! I was really surprised.

“I did not think for one minute I would win the £10,000, and I was absolutely gobsmacked.”

Tracy, who collected her cheque from SPAR Poets Corner, now plans to spend the money transforming her garden ready for the summer.

Connie Robinson collected the cheque from SPAR New Waltham, Grimsby, on behalf of a friend | SPAR

Connie Robinson, a retired grandmother from Lincolnshire, collected the cheque from SPAR New Waltham, Grimsby, on behalf of a friend.

She said: “At the beginning of the new year when everybody is feeling a bit down and costs are going up, I think Frozen Fortune has been very useful.

“This is what people are looking for, to be honest.”

She also added: “I meet my friend at coffee mornings, so if I get a coffee out of it in due course, I will be happy!”

Londoners to be the ‘luckiest’ in the UK

The event comes as research, commissioned by SPAR, revealed how lucky those across the UK really are.

London was revealed to be the luckiest, with Londoners reporting on average five lucky events in the last 12 months, whilst Bristol and Cardiff took second and third place, respectively.

The findings also uncovered that 78 per cent of the UK would generously share their winnings with friends and family, with a holiday the most popular way to spend a big win.

However, 29 per cent did admit they wouldn’t tell a soul if they won a huge jackpot - unlike SPAR’s lucky four winners!

Phillippa Harrington, from SPAR, said: “Congratulations to our lucky shoppers who won £10,000 through our Frozen Fortune campaign, and we hope the money will make 2025 a year to remember!

“We have had incredibly positive feedback from customers who enjoyed the thrill of winning something most days, and have since been coming into SPAR stores to redeem their vouchers.

“These types of campaigns really generate excitement for our customers.

“We look forward to bringing even more value to SPAR shoppers through future promotions.”

The free Frozen Fortune game saw 1.2 million daily game plays, where shoppers were tasked to simply tap the cube on the screen until it cracked, revealing if they were a winner.

As well as the four £10,000 grand prizes, instant product prizes included big brand names such as Pepsi Max, McVities, Cadbury’s, Magnum, Aero, Haribo and McCains - and a £200 holiday voucher was also given away every day to one lucky customer.

More than 1,300 SPAR stores across the country took part in Frozen Fortune.