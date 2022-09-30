Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Kelvingrove and City Chambers to be sold off to meet equal pay claims, Great Scottish Run: The road closures and travel restrictions and Council leader granted funding to attend COP27 in Egypt
Glasgow is planning to ‘remortgage’ the city chambers, Kelvingrove Art Gallery, Kelvin Hall, and the Gallery of Modern Art to fund outstanding equal pay claims. The venues, and two school campuses, would be sold to an arm’s length body – City Property Glasgow (Operations SL3) LLP – and then leased back.
Glasgow is hosting the Great Scottish Run 2022 this weekend, where hundreds of runners will take part. It is said many roads in Glasgow will close and travel restrictions will become tighter, as athletes race to reach the finish line at Glasgow Green. There will also be the temporary revocation of the one-way order between 4am and 1pm on October 1.
Glasgow’s city leader Susan Aitken has vowed to broach the issue of human rights at Egypt’s COP27 as the local authority agreed to fund her £3000 trip. Members of the city administration committee have agreed that councillor Aitken. should attend the conference in Sharm El-Sheikh.