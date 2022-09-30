Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Glasgow sites to be sold off to meet equal pay claims

Great Scottish Run: The road closures and travel restrictions

Council leader granted funding to attend COP27 in Egypt

Glasgow is planning to ‘remortgage’ the city chambers, Kelvingrove Art Gallery, Kelvin Hall, and the Gallery of Modern Art to fund outstanding equal pay claims. The venues, and two school campuses, would be sold to an arm’s length body – City Property Glasgow (Operations SL3) LLP – and then leased back.

Glasgow is hosting the Great Scottish Run 2022 this weekend, where hundreds of runners will take part. It is said many roads in Glasgow will close and travel restrictions will become tighter, as athletes race to reach the finish line at Glasgow Green. There will also be the temporary revocation of the one-way order between 4am and 1pm on October 1.