Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Glasgow beer brand warns average price of a pint could pass £7, Boy, 14, stabbed in Kilmarnock town centre and Casino turned into nightclub - after £70k fine for money laundering concerns
One of the UK’s fastest-growing beer brands has warned the average price of a pint exceeding £7 could become the norm. Alan Mahon, founder and CEO of Brewgooder, said rising production costs driven by the conflict in Ukraine and soaring inflation had created a ‘perfect storm’ for the industry.
A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed in Kilmarnock in East Ayrshire. The 14-year-old boy was attacked in Soulis Street near the town’s bus station on Monday. The boy was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he is in a serious but stable condition.
A “volatile” casino in a popular Glasgow venue has been transformed into a nightclub, after it emerged the company was fined almost £70,000 by a gambling watchdog over money laundering concerns. Corinthian Clubs Ltd, which owns casinos in Glasgow and Edinburgh, was warned and fined £68,517 by the Gambling Commission in August last year.