Glasgow beer brand warns average price of a pint could pass £7

Boy, 14, stabbed in Kilmarnock town centre

Casino turned into nightclub - after £70k fine for money laundering concerns

One of the UK’s fastest-growing beer brands has warned the average price of a pint exceeding £7 could become the norm. Alan Mahon, founder and CEO of Brewgooder, said rising production costs driven by the conflict in Ukraine and soaring inflation had created a ‘perfect storm’ for the industry.

A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed in Kilmarnock in East Ayrshire. The 14-year-old boy was attacked in Soulis Street near the town’s bus station on Monday. The boy was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he is in a serious but stable condition.