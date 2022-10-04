Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: West End council land could be sold for apartment development, Consultation launched on plans for M8 garden cap at Charing X and New villas approved for former Pollokshields school site
At a glance
- West End council land could be sold for apartment development
- Consultation launched on plans for M8 garden cap at Charing X
- New villas approved for former Pollokshields school site
Empty council land in the West End could be sold to a bowling and tennis club which is working with a housing developer on plans for 16 flats. The trustees at Kelvindale Bowling and Lawn Tennis Club have requested permission, alongside Abercromby Homes Ltd, to build properties for private sale
A consultation seeking opinions on proposals to create a garden cap over the M8 in Charing X has been launched. Glasgow City Council is building a business case for investment in the area, with a focus on improving the environment for active and sustainable travel.
Craigholme School in St Andrews Drive will be transformed into 10 new homes made up of four houses and six duplex apartments. There were 12 objections over the development, with concerns voiced over design, privacy and the impact on the West Pollokshields Conservation Area among others.