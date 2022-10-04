Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

West End council land could be sold for apartment development

Consultation launched on plans for M8 garden cap at Charing X

New villas approved for former Pollokshields school site

Empty council land in the West End could be sold to a bowling and tennis club which is working with a housing developer on plans for 16 flats. The trustees at Kelvindale Bowling and Lawn Tennis Club have requested permission, alongside Abercromby Homes Ltd, to build properties for private sale

A consultation seeking opinions on proposals to create a garden cap over the M8 in Charing X has been launched. Glasgow City Council is building a business case for investment in the area, with a focus on improving the environment for active and sustainable travel.