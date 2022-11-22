Glasgow has been given a target under 2045 to become net zero free following discussions this week in Tokyo.

Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero & Energy, Michael Matheson has met with representatives in Tokyo this week as part of a five-day programme of engagement with key Japanese energy companies and stakeholders, designed to deepen collaboration and drive further investment in Scotland’s renewable energy revolution.

Global corporation, Marubeni Europower Limited, has advanced its net zero collaboration following the opening of its first office in Glasgow.

The investment in new premises will allow the company to drive forward its work to support Scotland’s journey to net zero and help Glasgow’s economy and drive jobs in the process.

Mr Matheson admits Glasgow has the potential to make this a success saying, “Glasgow and Scotland have the people, the skills and natural resources to become a global leader in renewable and low carbon energy. From delivering ScotWind to accelerating low-carbon technologies such as hydrogen, our energy transition presents enormous potential.

This agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that it signed with Scottish Enterprise, last year during COP26. Part of the consortium for ScotWind’s floating offshore wind project, the Marubeni team is working with leading renewable energy developer, SSE Renewables and Daniel fund management company, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to develop what will become one of the world’s largest floating offshore wind farms off the east coast of Scotland.

The company is also at the heart of an ambitious hydrogen project in Glasgow that aims to establish a Green Energy Hub which will supply green hydrogen to local users including Scottish Event Campus to hold net zero events.

Working closely both with Scottish enterprise executives and at its international arm Scottish Development International’s field office in Tokyo, the team has been focused on helping to address gaps in the local supply chain to help accelerate Scotland’s journey to net zero.

The Scottish Government has introduced world-leading climate change legislation that sets a target date for net zero emissions of all greenhouse gases by 2045.

Marubeni’s investment in Scotland is aligned with the Scottish Government’s Inward Investment Plan which sets out the strategic approach for attracting investment that can play an important role in achieving Scotland’s net zero targets.