Angela Jarvis, mum of Abbie Jarvis, is calling for more funding to be available to tackle bullying and for more stronger consequences to be in place.

Abbie Jarvis in hospital after being knocked unconscious.

The mum of an autistic Glasgow schoolgirl has spoken out after her daughter was allegedly lured to a park in the Drumchapel area of the city and beaten unconscious in an attack that left her hospitalised for two days.

Abbie Jarvis, 12, had agreed to meet a friend from school at the park on October 4. When the youngster arrived, she was reportedly set upon by another girl as a large group filmed the attack on their phones.

It is claimed Abbie was punched several times in the face and knocked unconscious. The alleged attack then continued as she suffered multiple kicks to the head and was left covered in blood.

Angela, Abbie’s mum admitted she had a bad feeling after her daughter failed to respond to a text message before answering a phone call from Abbie and hearing a girl screaming her name in the background before the call was cut off.

The mum-of-four rushed out to look for Abbie, but later returned home to find her daughter covered in blood and slipping in and out of consciousness in the back of another parent’s car.

Abbie was rushed to the Royal Hospital for Children where she was kept for two days. The schoolgirl had a deep gash to her head and was left with painful bruising across her skull and face.

Doctors who treated Abbie called police officers to the hospital due to the severity of her injuries. She had been struggling at school for a number of months due to suffering from social anxiety. After working with Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAHMS) to rebuild her confidence, she changed school in June where she had met a new group of friends.

Angela is now backing a petition created by community campaigner, Alex O’Kane, urging the Government to address the disturbing culture of youth violence in Scotland.

She said: “The Scottish Government needs to put more funding into educating children about bullying and there needs to be stronger consequences. Bullying never starts severe, it starts small and it needs to be tackled early on to prevent violent acts.”

Campaigner O’Kane admits the current system isn’t working when he said: “The current system to tackle bullying is not working. There has to be a perception of consequences to prevent and deter children from carrying out violence.”