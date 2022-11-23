Next general election a ‘de facto referendum’ as Nicola Sturgeon ready for Prime Minister

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP Party, speaks during a press conference on November 23, 2022.

Glasgow Southside MP and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the SNP will use the next general election as a “de facto referendum” on Scottish independence after the Supreme Court ruled Holyrood does not have the power to hold a breakaway vote without the permission of the UK Government.

The Supreme Court had ruled that Holyrood doesn’t have the power to legislate to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence without the permission of the UK Government.

Sturgeon admits she’s ready at any time to deal with Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the UK in a bid to see a deal go over the line and get her wish that is a second independence referendum.

Lord Reed, the President of the Supreme Court, said: “The court unanimously concludes that the proposed Bill does relate to reserved matters. Accordingly, in the absence of any modification of the definition of reserved matters by an order in council under section 30 of the Scotland Act or otherwise, the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence.”

It’s a disappointing outcome for the Glasgow based MP who has been first minister for eight years with a Plan C now looking like being a formality but that will be a long-term plan for the Sturgeon and the Scottish Government.

The SNP leader told the assembled press earlier today: “We must and we will find another democratic, lawful and constitutional means by which the Scottish people can express their will.

“In my view that can only be an election. The next national election scheduled for Scotland is of course the UK general election, making that both the first and the most obvious opportunity to seek what I described back in June as a de facto referendum.”

The Glasgow Southside MP said it is now “necessary to agree the precise detail of the proposition we intend to put before the country” and her party will hold a special conference in the new year to “discuss and agree the detail of a proposed de facto referendum”. The next general election is scheduled for 2024.

Sturgeon added that Holyrood legislating to hold a referendum was just “one possible route” to Scottish independence.

She said the UK Government could still change its mind and decide to grant Holyrood permission to hold another vote. She said that “I stand ready at any time to reach agreement with the Prime Minister”.

“What I will not do however is go cap in hand. My expectation in the short term at least is that the UK Government will maintain its position of outright democracy denial.

“That position is in my view not just unsustainable, it is also utterly self-defeating. The more contempt the Westminster Establishment shows for Scottish democracy, the more certain it is that Scotland will vote Yes when the choice does come to be made.

“As for that choice, and for the avoidance of any doubt, I believe today that a referendum is the best way to determine the issue of independence. The fact is the SNP is not abandoning the referendum route, Westminster is blocking it.”

Following the decision from the Supreme Court this morning, the Glasgow Southside MP has been encouraged to focus on tackling the cost of living crisis. This won’t go away in mutiny for anyone concerned and since that fateful night in 2014, this has been pushed from pillar to post.

Meanwhile, Patrick Harvie, MP for Glasgow North and the Scottish Green Party co-leader insists that the people of Scotland must decide the future of its country.