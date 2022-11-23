Teachers in Glasgow will take industrial action tomorrow after a pay offer has been blasted as “nothing less than an abject insult”

Members of the EIS are due to stage a walk-out in Glasgow and around the country on Thursday.

A new progressive pay offer - the fourth which has been made to unions - recognised the impact of the cost of living crisis on lower-paid teachers, with an increase of up to 6.85%.

It was an improvement on the previous offer of 5% but still well below the10% the unions want. The strike by members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will lead to the closure of schools in Glasgow.

The Scottish Government made a new offer to the EIS and SSTA (Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association) unions on Tuesday in a bid to prevent industrial action, with the former set to strike this week.

Will my child’s school be affected?

All primary, secondary, and additional support needs schools will be closed in the Glasgow City Council area. Standalone nurseries will remain open but nursery classes will be closed. Families who are eligible for free school meals will receive a payment for the strike day.

Why are Glasgow teachers striking?

Tomorrow and in two weeks’ time, teachers will be taking strike action over pay and comes after members of the Educational Institute of Scotland, the country’s largest teaching union, voted overwhelmingly to strike with 96 percent of those who voted - with a turnout of 71 per cent - backed strike action after a 5 per cent pay rise was rejected earlier this year.

Teachers are now fighting for a 10 per cent pay increase. Explaining why it had to go ahead, Douglas Hutchison, the executive director of education at Glasgow City Council, wrote to parents and apologised for the impact the closures will have on them and their kids.

Can I take the day off work to look after my children if I can’t find alternative arrangements?

Yes, you can take time off work to look after your child however it may not be paid, despite the circumstances.

The Department for Business couldn’t confirm that school strikes would qualify as a childcare “emergency”. It advised carers to check their contract for more specific guidance.

Reaction - Senior Figures

Education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville described the new deal as a “fair offer”.

Somerville also urged union leaders to postpone plans for industrial action and to consider the new offer made by the Government.

“This is a fair offer which recognises that the cost of living crisis is the priority, with higher increases for staff on lower salaries,” she said.

“This is the fourth offer that has been made. At the same time, EIS has not changed its request for a 10% pay increase – even for those on the highest incomes.

“I have been clear that we have limited room for manoeuvre. The financial situation for the Scottish Government is challenging and additional money for teacher pay means reduced public services elsewhere.

“In these challenging times, it is important we focus our attention on those who are most impacted by the cost of living crisis, as well as ensuring fairness to all public sector workers.

“I would urge leadership to postpone plans for industrial action and consider this new offer.”

COSLA’s resources spokesperson Katie Hagmann said the offer is “fair and affordable” while recognising the cost of living crisis.

“Scottish local government values its entire workforce, of which teachers are a key part, we have made a revised fourth offer to our trade union colleagues.”

Reaction - Parents

Kathleen Mooney, from Glasgow said, “Starting wage of 35k is much larger than that of Nurses. They work 12 hour shifts and don’t get away on time and also have to do work at home due to not having time on duty which is mandatory.”

Alexis McGregor commented saying, “Since COVID-19, there has been a massive change in peoples attitudes. Teachers are entitled to a pay rise despite inflation no matter what there career is.”