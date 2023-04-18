Register
10 Glasgow buildings currently at risk

There are a number of sites that are potentially at risk

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 18th Apr 2023, 21:56 BST

Glasgow has a lot of fantastic architectural glories spread across the city with many of the buildings having stood the test of time for decades.

Some properties are visibly at risk whilst others aren’t as well known but still in as poor condition due to years of decay and abandonment.

The city has became a bit of a tinderbox in recent years with a number of prominent sites having gone up in flames with the Old College Bar and Glasgow School of Art being the two most prominent.

Here are ten Glasgow buildings which are currently at risk in the city.

The Glasgow art nouveau style building dates from the early Edwardian era and has been at risk for a number of years as plans to rejuvenate the building have been discussed for over a decade.

1. Lion Chambers

The Glasgow art nouveau style building dates from the early Edwardian era and has been at risk for a number of years as plans to rejuvenate the building have been discussed for over a decade. Photo: Copyright Historic Environment Scotland

The tall five-storey building in the city centre was marketed for sale in 2022 but the deadline has now passed.

2. 71-75 Robertson Street

The tall five-storey building in the city centre was marketed for sale in 2022 but the deadline has now passed.

The building on Govan Road was once a cinema but has lay derelict since closing in 2006. It was hoped that the building could one day be used again but still lies empty.

3. The Lyceum

The building on Govan Road was once a cinema but has lay derelict since closing in 2006. It was hoped that the building could one day be used again but still lies empty.

The building on Wellshot Road is said to be in very poor condition and is at high risk. It continues to deteriorate with vegetation growing around the masonry.

4. Shettleston Hall

The building on Wellshot Road is said to be in very poor condition and is at high risk. It continues to deteriorate with vegetation growing around the masonry.

