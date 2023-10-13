Register
BREAKING
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea

10 Nightclubs in Glasgow that could stay open until 4am under new license

A pilot scheme has been running from 2019 - the city’s licensing board will make the decision on the new late license today

By Drew Sandelands - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 13th Oct 2023, 08:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nightclubs in Glasgow are set to find out whether they can continue opening until 4am.

Some clubs were allowed to extend their hours under a pilot scheme launched in 2019.

The process was delayed due to the covid pandemic, and the pilot period expanded. The city’s Licensing Board will now meet tomorrow to decide whether 4am licences should be retained.

Most Popular

Councillors on the board will hear from licensing officials and Police Scotland on their experiences during the pilot before making a decision.

Ten clubs are set to find out whether their licence applications have been successful.

They are: Bamboo, Savoy, Sub Club, Polo Lounge, 90 Glassford Street, The Cathouse, The Garage, Tropicana & Vogue, Kokomo and the Berkeley Suite.

Bamboo will be celebrating their birthday this weekendBamboo will be celebrating their birthday this weekend
Bamboo will be celebrating their birthday this weekend

When the 4am proposal was initially announced in 2018, the then chair of the Licensing Board, Cllr Matt Kerr, said there had been a “strong view” in discussions over licensing policy that a “more European approach would avoid the rush to consume alcohol before closing time”.

He said the board wanted to “support the licensed trade as much as we can while also ensuring we still provide the safeguards expected of us by the licensing legislation”.

The pilot would “draw in evidence from the likes of the police and the health service”, he added.

Related topics:NightclubsGlasgowPilot schemePandemic