10 Nightclubs in Glasgow that could stay open until 4am under new license

A pilot scheme has been running from 2019 - the city’s licensing board will make the decision on the new late license today

Nightclubs in Glasgow are set to find out whether they can continue opening until 4am.

Some clubs were allowed to extend their hours under a pilot scheme launched in 2019.

The process was delayed due to the covid pandemic, and the pilot period expanded. The city’s Licensing Board will now meet tomorrow to decide whether 4am licences should be retained.

Councillors on the board will hear from licensing officials and Police Scotland on their experiences during the pilot before making a decision.

Ten clubs are set to find out whether their licence applications have been successful.

They are: Bamboo, Savoy, Sub Club, Polo Lounge, 90 Glassford Street, The Cathouse, The Garage, Tropicana & Vogue, Kokomo and the Berkeley Suite.

When the 4am proposal was initially announced in 2018, the then chair of the Licensing Board, Cllr Matt Kerr, said there had been a “strong view” in discussions over licensing policy that a “more European approach would avoid the rush to consume alcohol before closing time”.

He said the board wanted to “support the licensed trade as much as we can while also ensuring we still provide the safeguards expected of us by the licensing legislation”.