There are many projects in the works in Glasgow at the moment which are set to change the face of the city in the next decade.
We put together this list of eleven developments currently in progress that will define the future face of the city.
1. O2 ABC
Redevelopment of the fire-damaged O2 ABC site on Sauchiehall Street was approved, despite Glasgow School of Art warning it will put the rebuild of the Mackintosh building at “significant risk”. Councillors on the city’s planning committee approved Vita Group’s bid to replace the music venue with a public foodhall and student flats | VITA Group
2. George Square
If you have passed by George Square recently you will have seen that the perimeter hoardings are now in place - a significant start to its 18-month redevelopment. The work on George Square will deliver high-quality stone throughout; informal 'play' areas for children in sensory gardens in the eastern areas; a raised lawn platform; new trees species will be planted to add to the existing Norway Maple and Cherry trees in the Square; new seating to add to the remembrance benches; and feature lighting. | Glasgow City Council
3. Marks & Spencer Sauchiehall Street
A £150 million deal to transform the site of the former Marks & Spencer store on Sauchiehall Street was approved in October 2024. In late May 2025, the signage was removed from the former M&S shop. | Matt Brook Architects
4. Central Quay
Unite Students, the UK’s largest provider of student accommodation, has begun the construction phase of its new property in Glasgow that will be ready in time for the 2027/28 academic year. The Clyde riverside project means the group will have a 3,200-bed portfolio in the city. Unite Students is the UK’s largest provider of student accommodation. The Central Quay property, north of the River Clyde, will include a social marketplace café, yoga room, gym, screen rooms, and a garden room with a terrace. Full planning permission for the scheme was received last year. There will be space for retail units in the plans for 934 beds for students in four tower blocks. The site sits alongside the Kingston Bridge. | Unite Students