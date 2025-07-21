1 . Argyle Street East

The Argyle Street East Avenue will see the introduction of high-quality public spaces along a key retail street in the city centre. As part of the commitment to a sustainable city, the scheme will rationalise key bus routes through the city centre, better integrating them with local and national train stations. This will make it easier to get around, helping connect the city better, and make it more eco-friendly. This Avenue will connect the East of the city centre and the Barras creating important connectivity through the city centre. Works will begin in January 2026. | Urban Movement