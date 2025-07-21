Glasgow City Council is investing £115 million to deliver the Avenues programme – a Glasgow City Region City Deal project (funded by both the UK and Scottish Governments) that will dramatically change Glasgow city centre for the better.
The largest project of its kind in the UK, the Avenues Programme and Avenues Plus is expected to deliver economic, environment and social benefits to 21 locations across Glasgow city centre and fringes, in five blocks of work. These areas will be completely transformed through the delivery of an integrated network of continuous pedestrian and cycle routes – with people at the very heart of their design.
The "Core Avenues" have been broadly sub-divided into 3 blocks of activity (Blocks A, B, and C), and it will be delivered through City Deal investment over the period to 2027/28.
1. Argyle Street East
The Argyle Street East Avenue will see the introduction of high-quality public spaces along a key retail street in the city centre. As part of the commitment to a sustainable city, the scheme will rationalise key bus routes through the city centre, better integrating them with local and national train stations. This will make it easier to get around, helping connect the city better, and make it more eco-friendly. This Avenue will connect the East of the city centre and the Barras creating important connectivity through the city centre. Works will begin in January 2026. | Urban Movement
2. Duke Street & John Knox Street
The construction to Duke Street and John Knox Street will see the introduction of high-quality public realm to improve connectivity and accessibility for pedestrians, wheelers and cyclists in the area. The introduction of segregated cycle infrastructure street trees and new public realm will improve the built environment and highlights the council's aspirations for a vibrant, sustainable city. Work on Duke Street & John Knox Street began in early 2025 and is expected to be completed by April 2026. | Glasgow City Council
3. North Hanover Street/Kyle Street
The construction to North Hanover Street and Kyle Street will see the introduction of high -quality public realm and the introduction of a segregated bi-directional cycleway to connect the north of Glasgow to the city centre as well as integrating into other active travel infrastructure projects. Work has begun on North Hanover Street and is set to be finished by the spring 2027. | Urban Movement
4. High Street
The Avenues Project at High Street in Glasgow is part of a larger £115 million initiative aimed at transforming the city's public spaces. This project focuses on creating a network of continuous pedestrian and cycle routes, enhancing connectivity, and introducing sustainable green infrastructure. Specific improvements include widened footways, segregated cycle lanes, intelligent street lighting, and the addition of green/blue infrastructure such as street trees and rain gardens. Historically, High Street has been a significant thoroughfare in Glasgow, serving as a central hub for commerce and community activities. The Avenues Project aims to revitalize this historic area, making it more accessible and attractive for residents and visitors alike. Works are to begin in June 2026. | Glasgow City Council
